Fortnite March 11 Update - Invincible, LEGO Pass, Shohei Ohtani
- Fortnite's next huge update is releasing on March 11 at 4 am Eastern Time
- Major skin collabs will shake up the game from a new wave of Invincible and baseball legend Shohei Ohtani
- New weapons will make big changes to the esports meta
Though Fortnite has just launched its second season in Chapter 6, there's still much more to come in the next three months. Periodic map updates will be available every few weeks, plus new weapons are always being added to switch up the loot pool.
An update is on the horizon once again, so we're bringing you a guide to Fortnite's 3/11 update. Power-packed weapons, a crossover with the MLB, and a new LEGO Pass have all made it into the latest patch, so it looks like March is off to an explosive start.
When is Downtime for the Fortnite 3/11 Update?
Downtime for the March 11th update will begin at 4 AM Eastern Time, according to a post by ShiinaBR. The length of maintenance varies between each update, but you can expect to lose access to Fortnite for around five hours.
Once the update officially releases in the morning, fans will have access to new weapons and an updated LEGO Pass filled with exciting building blocks. Below you'll find a table listing when downtime starts for each major time zone.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How is the Competitive Meta Changing Tomorrow?
The 3/11 update is nowhere near as large as Season 2's initial launch, but there are several new weapons expected, which we know thanks to ShiinaBR. If the Outlaw Shotgun is added tomorrow, then professional players may shift to using short-range guns instead of melee weapons.
Though melee weapons are incredibly powerful, the upcoming Outlaw Shotgun and Pump & Dump gun both offer more range compared to the Kneecapper or Sub-Zero's Combat Kit. It doesn't look like the melee meta is going anywhere soon, but the addition of more guns in the loot pool will slowly shift the competitive meta back to firearms.
What's Coming in Tomorrow's Fortnite Update?
The most notable content drop in the 3/11 update is related to LEGO Fortnite. However, Battle Royale mode is also seeing some changes, including a few new guns that'll switch up the meta. Here's a complete list of the major additions coming in tomorrow's update, according to ShiinaBR.
New LEGO Pass & Updates
LEGO Fortnite gets an update every few months, which usually introduces new building blocks and mechanics. Both Odyssey and Brick Life are receiving content drops, plus a new LEGO Pass is releasing for 1,400 V-Bucks. Fans subscribed to Fortnite Crew automatically unlock the newest pass, which includes the Rebel Oro outfit.
Odyssey
In LEGO Odyssey, you'll soon have access to new forms of movement that'll help you take down enemies with ease, like the Sprint Attack. Odyssey's Recycling Station also makes its debut tomorrow, which will allow players to get materials back for crafted items they're no longer using.
Brick Life
Unfortunately, Brick Life isn't receiving any major updates. However, there are a few tidbits being added this March. You'll now be able to leave reactions at player homes, allowing you to provide feedback to your friends. Soccer is being added as a sport in Brick Life, so get out onto the field to earn 1,000 Creds and show off your skills.
Allen the Alien Skin in Fortnite
Invincible is swooping back into Fortnite with another wave of content. We're expecting a new skin for the popular hero, plus a few cosmetics themed around Invincible's most powerful allies and foes. According to ShiinaBR, a Blue Suit Mark costume is the most likely addition in the upcoming collaboration.
Shohei Ohtani Icon Skin in Fortnite
According to ShiinaBR, famous Dodgers player, Shohei Ohtani, is coming to Fortnite in tomorrow's patch. We don't know exactly when he'll be available as a skin, but his likeness is probably going to be sold in the Item Shop. As Epic Games has already added a powerful baseball bat to the loot pool, a full-scale MLB event could be in Fortnite's future.
An Expanded Loot Pool
Chapter 6: Season 2 boasts a criminal underground theme. There's a black market where you can buy items, and vaults are scattered around the Island waiting for you to open them. You'll need powerful weapons if you plan to pull off a heist, especially if you're flying solo.
Epic Games is introducing a few new guns in the 3/11 update that'll change the way players approach crime in Fortnite. The Rocket Drill item could possibly provide a new pathway into vaults, while the Pump & Dump gun will probably be one of the strongest weapons in Season 2.
The Rocket Jump Launcher and Outlaw Shotgun may also be added tomorrow, which would help expand the loop pool significantly. Season 2 launched with a lack of ranged weapons, so a couple of new guns is exactly what Fortnite needs right now.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest competitive clips on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.