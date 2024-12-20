What Time is the Mariah Carey Event in Fortnite? - Date, Time, Rewards
Fortnite events light a spark in the fan-base that knows no bounds. Whether it's giants dueling on the Island or a dance party with Marshmallow, there are so many activities packed full of fun that appear as live events every month. The most popular events are usually concerts, and rappers like Eminem and Juice WRLD recently appeared to shake Fortnite's world.
The jam-packed concerts in Fortnite know no limits, as even the Christmas Queen Mariah Carey is receiving a performance. Leaks have revealed the possibility of a Carey concert for the launch of the wondrous Winterfest, which is hitting the Island in just a few hours.
When is the Mariah Carey Event?
Mariah Carey will take to the stage during Winterfest, according to ShiinaBR on X. The leaker revealed that the ice block in the center of the Chapter 6 Island will melt at 3 PM Eastern Time, making way for a giant Mariah Carey singing All I Want For Christmas Is You. The hit song will apparently be followed up with an explosive scream.
It's not too surprising that the classic Christmas hit would be sung by Carey, but it's exciting to see a leaker confirm what we all expected. Following the concert, it's likely that Mariah Carey and her popular song will both be available in the Item Shop for a bundle of V-Bucks. It's unclear if attending the event will grant any rewards, but it probably wouldn't be more than a spray or loading screen themed around Carey.
As every Fortnite player lives in a different region, we've listed the event's start time for every time zone. It looks like Epic Games hasn't held anything back for Winterfest 2024, and it's important to remember that the upcoming concert is only the tip of the iceberg.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
12 PM
EDT
3 PM
UTC
8 PM
CET
9 PM
