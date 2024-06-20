More Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean Coming to Fortnite
Fortnite leakers recently uncovered what is thought to be a road map for the rest of 2024. And if it's to be believed, we're in for a wild year.
Earlier this year, a prominent and trusted Fortnite leaker known as HYPEX unveiled what is believed to be a leaked road map of Fortnite's year. It showed what Epic allegedly had planned for the entire year month by month, organized by game modes, including:
- LEGO Fortnite
- Battle royale
- Festival
- Rocket Racing
What's In the Leaked Fortnite Road Map?
In the leaked image, there's a lot of highly exciting images that point at some possibly epic crossovers. This includes Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel, and Fantastic 4 coming to the battle royale — and the possible return of Fortnite OG, this time Chapter 2 Season 1, 2, and 3. For LEGO Fortnite, we may be seeing Star Wars and Kombo.
Keep in mind that this leaked photo has not credited source right now so it's unclear where it came from and if these images will come true.
If it is true, however, it looks like a Marvel crossover is coming to Fortnite once again. And it will be coming in Season 4 Chapter 5 if true! Marvel is no stranger to the Fortnite world and another crossover wouldn't be a surprise.