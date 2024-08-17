Marvel LTMs are Leaked in Fortnite
Leakers have revealed that Marvel-themed LTMs are coming back to Fortnite.
Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite is called Absolute Doom and centers around Marvel cosmetics and Marvel battle pass. Fans have been pumped for the return of Marvel stuff in Fortnite and now it looks like limited time modes are also making a showing.
Marvel LTMs have always been a big hit in Fortnite, including Marvel Knockout. Introduced in Patch 14.1, this LTM has 16 teams of two or three that are focused on knocking each other out of the tournament — similar to the structure of other Knockout LTMs.
When Are Marvel LTMs Coming to Fortnite?
The release date for LTMs has not been revealed by any leakers. Fans assume it will be part of the next season, which is all Marvel-themed. But Epic hasn't officially shared any details (including if LTMs are even coming).
What Marvel LTMs are Back in Fortnite?
Leakers have not found the exact name or description for the Marvel LTMs but a few interesting details were shared.
According to HYPEX, the LTMs will have Chapter 2 Season 4 graphics. Players can choose to be a hero or villain. Since Marvel Knockout occured during this time, fans are assuming that this is the returning game, which has them excited.
Said one fan: "Best season ever!"
Another added: "Marvel Knockout fans won!"
In fact, the LTM leak has been met with almost all positive responses from the usually harsh gaming community, despite nothing being shared just yet. For now, fans will have to wait for Epic to officially reveal a LTM and what it will be.