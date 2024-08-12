Big Marvel Team Up Coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
The 2024 D23 had many announcements and expos for fans to relish in. Included in these announcements were some exciting things for fans to look forward to when it comes to the future of Fortnite. Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, announced some collaborations in particular that fans can look forward to in upcoming seasons of Fortnite.
Some of these announcements were quite brief but they gave just enough information to instill excitement in fans. It's unclear whether there will be more than what was shown on the trailers with each category, but either way exciting things are coming to this popular PvP.
Related Article: Absolute Doom Fortnite Season — Disney Villain and Pixar Skins
1. Fortnite Turns Villainous
The first announcement made during the D23 Fortnite event was the arrival of Disney Villains. A short trailer showcased three well known villains including Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil. It wasn't clarified whether more villains will be added beyond these three. The potential in Disney collaborating with Epic evolves the game to a whole new level.
2. Incredibles Skins Available This Fall
Another bombshell was dropped at D23 when it was announced that Pixar's Incredibles skins will be available this fall. Considering the Incredibles 3 is currently in production, it makes sense that they would add the skins to the upcoming season of Fortnite. So far there were three character skins from the Incredibles that were announced, Elastigirl, Frozone, and Mr. Incredible.
3. Star Wars Bringing The Force to Fortnite
Star Wars followed the Incredibles announcement for Fortnite at D23. A trailer showcased the Mandalorian. Moff Gideon, IG-11, and Grogu were shown, with Grogu stealing the show looking adorable in the back satchel eating a snack. These will be available in the item shop on August 12th.
4. Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins
The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 trailer was revealed towards the end of the D23 event. The season will be called Absolute Doom and will be available August 16, 2024. Absolute Doom will include the following Battle Pass skins available to players.
-Gwenpool (automatically unlocked)
-Peelverine
-Captain Jonesy
-Mysterio
-Shuri
-War Machine
-Emma Frost