Megazord & Proximity Chat Coming in September 18 Update: Fortnite Server Downtime
New details about Fortnite's September update have been announced throughout the last week, and we now know that it's set to be one of the biggest content drops of Season 4 so far.
Megazord is on the verge of making an entrance on the Chapter 6 Island. Alongside the Power Ranger icon, we've received new info about proximity chat and Thin Client, so here's everything you need to know about the September 18th patch.
When Does Downtime Begin for the September 18th Update?
An update is planned to be released in Fortnite: Battle Royale tomorrow, September 18th. Downtime will likely occur around 4 AM Eastern Time because that's when Epic likes to conduct maintenance. Read on to explore everything launching in the latest update.
Whether you live in the US or Europe, we've compiled a helpful guide to help you navigate when downtime might begin tomorrow.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 18th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 18th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 18th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): September 18th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): September 18th at 5 PM
New Skin & Weapon: Megazord
Megazord is releasing on September 18th, both as a skin in the current battle pass and as a transformation. As an outfit, Megazord appears to be larger than most skins, similar to something like Godzilla. You'll probably be able to collect the Megazord costume and its full cosmetic set by earning account levels, while the exact amount of levels needed will probably be around twenty.
The Megazord Mythic Will Soon Shake Up Fortnite
A Megazord mythic is also about to enter the Chapter 6 loot pool, and we're expecting it to be an item that a limited number of players can wield at a time. Though we haven't yet experienced the Megazord transformation, it'll surely be one of the strongest pieces of equipment in Season 4.
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Season 6 Release Date - Zombies Return for Halloween!
The Power Rangers collab is about to expand significantly, and between the Megazord reward track and new weaponry, there's no doubt that it'll be the biggest Fortnite release of September!
New Fortnite Game Mode: Delulu
Fortnite is getting a brand-new mode on September 19th according to HYPEX, and it's going to be a big release. Titled Delulu, the latest mode offers proximity chat, and it will only be available on weekends. Eighty players will face off against each other in a Solo or Squad format with building turned off.
RELATED: Changes to V-Bucks Might Not as Be Cost-Effective as You Think
The idea behind Delulu is a unique one. Players aim to pair up into unofficial teams to create a unifying force, but teammates can backstab their new friends when it's convenient. This dynamic will allow for more interesting stories in your Fortnite matches, and it might even be a good way to make new online friends.
Delulu Has Esports Potential
If Delulu is a popular mode, then perhaps it could be integrated into Fortnite's esports scene. Enemies forming alliances would create fun storylines during a tournament, so the latest experience has a lot of competitive potential.
New Feature: Proximity Chat
Proximity chat is being added to Fortnite on September 19th, according to HYPEX and SpushFNBR, primarily to be used as a feature in the new Delulu mode, which we've detailed above. It's unlikely that proximity chat will affect the competitive community, but Delulu could be used for an esports competition in the future.
RELATED: Who Won the FNCS Global Championship in 2025? - Top Teams & Ranked 2.0 Recap
New Cosmetics: Batmobile and Lord Zedd
Fortnite updates have a pattern of adding new cosmetics that are later introduced in the Item Shop. Loolo_WRLD has revealed that a Lord Zedd outfit should be added in the September 18th update. In addition, SpushFNBR and HYPEX recently posted about an upcoming Batmobile cosmetic that will likely cost around 2,500 V-Bucks. As a final note, Sonic the Hedgehog shoes may be on the way according to Wensoing and HYPEX.
Whether you like superheroes or the Power Rangers, Fortnite will soon be offering new cosmetics based on a broad range of fictional heroes. NotPaloleaks and ShiinaBR have revealed the prices for Lord Zedd's cosmetic set that's planned for release on September 18th, which we've detailed below.
• Lord Zedd Outfit - 1,200 V-Bucks
• Lord Zedd's Magic Emote - 300 V-Bucks
• Z Staff Pickaxe - 500 V-Bucks
• Lord Zedd Bundle - 1,500 V-Bucks
Thin Client Roadmap Announced
A roadmap was announced yesterday detailing Thin Client's future. Thin Client is a project that will allow Fortnite players to pick and choose the game modes they download, leading to smaller download sizes across all platforms.
RELATED: Fortnite Thin Client Release Roadmap: How to Reduce Fortnite File Size on Mobile
Thanks to HYPEX, we now know that iOS and Android fans will soon be able to enter Fortnite lobbies before updating all of their game modes. Plus, mobile players will download Blitz as a starting point, signaling the fast-paced mode's intense presence within the Fortnite community.
Esports Impact: How Will Megazord Affect Competitive?
Megazord will likely have a laser ability and a physical attack, potentially offering moves that can one-shot opponents. If only a single team can transform into Megazord, then the Power Ranger robot could be the meta for Chapter 6: Season 4. HYPEX has posted about a Power Ranger Blade Blaster, which could be huge for competitive play, too.
You'll probably need some serious firepower to take down an enemy Megazord, so come prepared for the fight with traversal powers, strong weapons, and at least one healing item. Loot pool updates on September 18th may also add a few guns that'll be effective against Megazord, so make sure to acquaint yourself with the latest weaponry to achieve your next Victory Royale.