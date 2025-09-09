Fortnite: Megazord Release Date Revealed - Mythic & Skin
The Power Rangers crossover is in full force this September, as a new announcement has indicated that Megazord is about to invade the Chapter 6 Island. Following previous 2025 collabs with Godzilla and Superman, it's easy to estimate that the latest mythic will likely be the strongest weapon in Chapter 6: Season 4.
This guide will go over everything we know about the Power Rangers collab, along with when you can expect Megazord to be available for use in Fortnite. Get ready to morph because the Power Rangers are about to give Peely a run for his money!
When Does Megazord Release?
According to a new image shared by ShiinaBR, the Megazord update should release on September 16th and last through October 3rd. Not only will a Megazord mythic likely be available to players, but this update should also unlock its skin in the Season 4 battle pass.
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Season 6 Release Date - Zombies Return for Halloween!
Downtime for the September 16th patch is still up in the air, but if Epic does decide to take the servers offline temporarily, then maintenance would probably start at about 4 AM Eastern Time. Here's a quick list of time zones for players across the globe.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 16th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 16th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 16th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): September 16th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): September 16th at 5 PM
How to Get the Megazord Skin in Fortnite
The Megazord skin is the highlight of the Season 4 battle pass, and it's about to be released on September 16th. Though the full list of Megazord cosmetics isn't available to view yet, we expect a pickaxe, glider, and back bling to be available as bonus rewards as well.
RELATED: New Fortnite Update DELAYED - Loot Pool Changes & More
Players with access to the battle pass usually have to earn account levels in order to unlock the battle pass crossover skin. As such, you'll probably have to rank up about 20 times to collect the Megazord outfit, with every other cosmetic having its own level requirement.
The Green and Gold Rangers are already available as the final two costumes in the standard battle pass track, so you can collect them now while you're waiting for Megazord to be released.
Esports Impact: The Megazord Mythic Will Shake Up Competitive BR
Battle Royale is no stranger to overpowered mythic items. We've already received Superman, Godzilla, and even Star Wars lightsabers in 2025, so a mighty morphin transformation was bound to be available at some point in Chapter 6: Season 4.
RELATED: Who Won the FNCS Global Championship in 2025? - Top Teams & Ranked 2.0 Recap
If the Megazord mythic offers a transformation, then you'll likely grow to the size of a skyscraper and gain the ability to shoot powerful blasts. We're expecting that Megazord will function similarly to Godzilla, possibly with a mechanic that allows multiple teammates to control different parts of the Power Ranger robot.