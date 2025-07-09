Superman 2025's Mister Terrific Fortnite Skin Bundle Pricing, Release Date
Fortnite's superhero collab is in full swing, and Superman 2025 is about to release. Fresh leaks have revealed an upcoming skin bundle with two supporting characters: the brilliant Mister Terrific and nanobot superhuman The Engineer. Let's explore what we know about the set, which items it includes, and when players can obtain it.
Who is Mister Terrific?
Michael "Mister Terrific" Holt is one of Superman's allies in Superman 2025. He achieved prestige as a child genius and accumulated dozens of degrees. However, after his beloved wife passed away in an accident, he lost faith in the world and dedicated himself to pursuing justice.
Mister Terrific is part of the Justice Society of America and the Justice League. His main powers stem from his superhuman intelligence, and he is a talented hacker. Mister Terrific can also use T-Spheres, flying ships and advanced robotics to defeat opponents.
Who is The Engineer?
Angela "The Engineer" Spica will also appear in the upcoming movie. Like Mister Terrific, she is a superhuman, but she will function as a villain in the film. The Engineer's body underwent a cyborg fusion process, replacing her blood with nanobots and turning her entirely liquid. Due to her metal form, she can shapeshift, manipulate technology, fly and become extremely durable.
A Mister Terrific Skin Bundle is Coming to Fortnite
On July 9 2025, Fortnite leak and news account @SpushFNBR announced that Mister Terrific and The Engineer would soon arrive at the Fortnite shop in a skin bundle. Each character's outfit will also include a Lego version, and purchasing players will receive several themed items, including emotes, pickaxes and Back Blings. Let's walk through everything the collection includes:
- Mister Terrific Outfit (and Lego version)
- The Engineer Outfit (and Lego version)
- T-Axe Pickaxe
- Terrific's Traverse Emote
- T-Spheres Back Bling
- Nanobot Flex Emote
- Nanobot Booster Back Bling
- Super Ovation Emote
This release is part of a larger Fortnite collaboration with the Superman 2025 movie, directed by James Gunn. The current Fortnite Season includes a variety of Superman-themed updates, such as sprites with capes and laser vision, a 'Superhero Academy' theme and a Superman Mythic.
When Will the Mister Terrific and The Engineer Fortnite Skins Arrive?
Mister Terrific and The Engineer's Fortnite skins will reportedly arrive in the game on Thursday, July 10, 2025. This means they launch just a day before Superman 2025 kicks off in theaters on July 11. Since the exact release time may vary depending on player time zones, here's a handy conversion:
- West Coast US (PT): 5 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 8 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 1 AM (All dates below are on July 11)
- Central Europe (CET): 2 AM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 9 AM
How Much Do the Mister Terrific and The Engineer Fortnite Skins Cost?
According to Fortnite news account and Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR on X.com, players have several options when purchasing the upcoming Mister Terrific and The Engineer Fortnite skins. The Mister Terrific skin is part of a bundle that users can purchase in bulk or choose individual items from.
Here's a quick recap of prices for all Mister Terrific and The Engineer Fortnite items:
Full Mister Terrific Bundle: 2,000 V-Bucks (1,000 V-Bucks savings)
- Mister Terrific Outfit (Includes Lego Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
- T-Axe Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Terrific's Traverse Emote: 400 V-Bucks
- T-Spheres Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- The Engineer Outfit (Includes Lego Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Nanobot Flex Emote: Included with The Engineer
- Nanite Booster Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- Super Ovation Emote: 300 V-Bucks
Esports Impact
Fortnite's new skin releases tend to draw a crowd. After each launch, the game typically experiences a brief surge in player count as players rush to try out the new cosmetics. While they won't provide any in-game advantages, ranked competitors will probably notice faster queue times and more active lobbies.
Pop-culture collaborations are part of Fortnite's appeal. The game draws in existing markets with niche fandoms, unifying them under a single Battle Royale umbrella. These partnerships also help Fortnite stay relevant in an ever-changing esports landscape, ensuring that each generation feels equally connected to the competition.
These skins also drop the same day that we're expecting to see the new Superman Mythics. Given the popularity of the film and the season's super hero theme, its possible we could see Mister Terrific become an NPC or even get a Mythic in a future update.