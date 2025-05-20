Fortnite is Back on iOS - How to Install Fortnite Mobile from the App Store
After a three-week-long stalemate between Epic Games and Apple, Fortnite has finally returned to the US App Store. Players can hop on the Battle Bus once more from any iOS mobile device. Let's walk through everything we know about the development, including its esports impact, how players can download the app and how to link Epic Games accounts.
Fortnite Mobile is Back on iOS
Fortnite was previously banned from the App Store in 2020 due to in-game purchase fee disputes. Epic Games and Apple embarked in a legal battle over the issue for over four years. On April 30 2025, a significant court ruling mandated Apple change its TOS to allow Fortnite's return, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote he would "return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week."
Related Article: Epic Games vs. Apple: Fortnite iOS Release Attempt Full Timeline
Fortnite did not have a smooth reboot process. Its original mobile launch application went unreviewed for over five days, and Apple ultimately attempted to block the application's launch. However, a court order expedited the process, and as of May 20 2025, Fortnite is up and running on the iOS App Store for good.
Tim Sweeney, who has consistently updated the Fortnite community throughout the title's return process, celebrated on X.com. He reposted Fortnite's official return announcement, simply saying, "we back fam."
Netizens are excited by the reveal. User @mxuie says, "LETS GO MY MOBILE BROTHERS ARE FREE!" Another, @kangminjlee, says they are "on my way to download rn" with a confident gif of Family Guy and Fortnite skin Peter Griffin. @ParagonTweaks writes, "Me and all the Mobile Homies used to Pray for times like this." It seems Paragon's prayers have indeed been answered.
Though Fortnite Mobile's US return is a major victory for Epic Games, many players in other regions are already speculating if the app will soon arrive. Fortnite Mobile remains banned in Brazil and Canada, two countries where the game has large fan bases. The American ruling could make it easier for additional courts to progress Fortnite Mobile's international launches.
Fortnite Mobile App Store Link
Fortnite is on the app store at this link: Fortnite Mobile on App Store. It is free to purchase, and compatible with iPhone and iPad.
How to Install Fortnite Mobile
iOS users with Apple devices can install Fortnite Mobile from the App Store. This application is built in to all devices. Once on the App Store, users should search for 'Fortnite.' Before downloading, make sure the app is official and lists its developer as Epic Games, since some Fortnite bootlegs exist. Next, just select the blue 'Get' button and wait for Fortnite to finish installing. Since it is a larger application, you may need to clear some space on your phone first.
Esports Impact
Fortnite Mobile's return will allow Epic Games to capitalize on 2025's mobile game renaissance. Fellow FPS VALORANT is launching its mobile version in China, and the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC) will feature several mobile titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The mobile format, which first gained popularity in the Asia-Pacific region, is spreading worldwide, and Fortnite Mobile is here just in time to hop on the wave.
In addition, Fortnite's FNCS series has already included platform-specific tournaments. The game regularly hosts Console Cash Cups, so Epic Games could easily expand into a Mobile FNCS division. Epic Games has not yet commented on the possibility, but it could be a wise move for the company as they expand in influence.