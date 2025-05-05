How Fortnite Came Back to iOS: Fortnite Mobile Return Timeline
The mobile esports industry is thriving in 2025. Six mobile title tournaments will occur at the upcoming Esports World Cup, and fan-favorite games including PUBG and Call of Duty all have existing mobile iterations with esports circuits. VALORANT Mobile is also launching in China, with plans to expand worldwide soon.
Among these mobile esports titans, one household name is noticeably absent: Epic Games' Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS for over five years due to transaction fee disputes. Fortnite mobile may now see its time to shine after a significant court ruling in Epic Games' favor, and CEO Tim Sweeney has announced the title's return to the iOS App Store next week. Let's explore everything we know about the Fortnite mobile lore, Fortnite's App Store return and how it will impact esports overall.
Why was Fortnite Taken Off the App Store?
Fortnite is free-to-play, but the game includes countless optional microtransactions. Players can obtain costumes, emotes, jam tunes and more with a click of a button. Fortnite's in-game item purchases contribute significantly to its revenue, to the point that the title even has a circulating account-selling cosmetic economy. Individual profiles on sites like eldorado.gg with discontinued and rare items can sell for thousands of USD, depending on how many skins they have.
Fortnite Mobile launched in 2018 with smashing success, accruing over 1.1 billion USD in lifetime revenue according to the data tracking site Business of Apps. The app survived for just two years before being pulled off Apple's virtual shelves in 2020.
Usually, PC players download and play Fortnite through Epic Games' dedicated platform. However, Epic Games does not have a mobile launcher, so users purchased its mobile version from the iOS App Store instead. While the title was available to download, Epic Games encountered a roadblock in Apple's policy: the company claimed a cut of about 30% from all in-app Fortnite Mobile purchases. Apple was not alone in its controversial in-game DLC fees. Google Play reportedly operated similarly, and Fortnite is still unavailable on the platform.
When Fortnite appeared on Apple's App Store, the game was in its 'golden era.' Almost everyone either had Fortnite, knew someone who played it, or had seen a clip of Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins raging, and it had graduated from a cult classic game into a full pop-culture phenomenon. Fortnite was massively profitable, and both Epic Games and Apple were aware. In response to Apple's in-app purchase charges, Fortnite began circumventing the system with a loophole: Players could make purchases for a significant discount through the Epic Games website. These items would still appear in the Fortnite user's mobile game, but because they were not technically purchased via the App Store, Epic Games would retain all the profit.
Apple was not pleased that Fortnite had one-pumped its app DLC revenue, and swiftly removed the title from the App Store. The company enacted this decision to enforce its in-app purchase policy guidelines.
The Fortnite Mobile App Store removal sparked outrage in the game's fanbase, and Epic Games publicly decried the decision. The studio even released a parody of a classic Apple '1984' commercial titled 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite', referencing George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 (and yes, that is a giant apple brainwashing the default skin crowd). The video has since received over 8.5 million views. Another fascinating addition to the Fortnite lore canon, the #FreeFortnite campaign, also emerges from this era.
Ultimately, both parties received criticism from the masses: Apple for removing a beloved fan-favorite game over a profit dispute, and Epic Games for going around Apple's policies after initially agreeing to their terms of service.
Here's a quick timeline summary:
- 2020: Fortnite is removed from the App Store.
- 2020-2021: Epic Games opens lawsuits against Apple and Google.
- September 2021: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rules Epic Games v Apple in Apple's favor on 9 out of 10 counts, but maintains that Apple engaged in 'anti-steering' actions and issues a permanent injunction requiring Apple to alter its App Store TOS to allow developers to link outside apps within 90 days. Rogers also rules Epic Games must fulfill its unpaid fees.
- 2021: Both Apple and Epic Games appeal the initial decision.
- December 2023: A jury rules in Epic Games' favor against Google.
- 2024: The EU and UK enact legislation forcing Apple to change its TOS and allow Fortnite to return.
- April 2025: The court rules Apple has violated its injunction and issues further restrictions, essentially eliminating Apple's 30% in-app purchase fee.
Epic Games CEO Makes Moves to Return Fortnite to iOS
For years, it seemed like the storm was closing in on Fortnite Mobile's chance of a US return. However, Epic Games scored a massive Victory Royale when one of its Fortnite complaints against Apple was decided in its favor on April 30 2025. After previous proceedings, Apple had reportedly altered its policies to allow external purchase links while still requiring developers to pay "anti-competitive" in-app purchase fees. The court ruled that in doing so, Apple had violated the initial Epic Games injuction. It also extended its ruling to prevent Apple from restricting external store links and collecting fees from them. This means Fortnite Mobile will be free to return to the US App Store without any in-app purchase tax.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney immediately took to X.com to celebrate, stating:
"NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax. Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there."
When Will Fortnite Return to iOS?
In a follow-up, Sweeney confirmed to fans that Fortnite Mobile would return to iOS "next week." Since Sweeney posted on Wednesday, April 30 2025, the earliest it could arrive is Monday, May 5 2025.
In addition, it looks like Epic Games and Apple might squad up after all: Sweeney offered the company a "peace proposal," saying Epic Games will return Fortnite to the App Store and drop all litigation against Apple if the company extends its revised US policy worldwide.
As of May 1 2025, Apple has also revised its App Store terms of service "for compliance with a United States court decision regarding buttons, external links, and other calls to action in apps." The changes reflect the Epic Games ruling and leave room for United States developers to allow external purchases.
Esports Impact
Fortnite's successful mobile return could send the current mobile esports growth trend into overdrive. With a mainstream Battle Royale title in the mobile competitive world, identifying and showcasing new esports talent will be easier than ever. It's likely that the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS), the game's premier international circuit, could expand to include an adjacent mobile tournament. The Epic Games v Apple ruling's surcharge removal also encourages investment into mobile game development since the venture is more profitable and allows existing mobile games to put more revenue towards expansion.
In addition, Fortnite mobile could spell trouble for other Battle Royale apps that thrived in its absence. Fortnite's departure from the app store left a significant power vacuum, which other game studios promptly rushed to fill. Garena International's Free Fire is one such major competitor, alongside PUBG Mobile. Both titles will appear at the 2025 Esports World Cup, with competitions included in its 70 million USD prize pool. These are the largest-scale mobile esports events yet, but Fortnite mobile may have the potential to surpass them in the future with its large existing audience if it expands into its own tournament scene.