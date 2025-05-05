How Fortnite Came Back to iOS: Fortnite Mobile Return Timeline

NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax.



Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there.



4 years 4 months 17 days. https://t.co/RucrsX7Z4A pic.twitter.com/3kSYnt5pcI