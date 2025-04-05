Fortnite Pro Mongraal Signs with Red Bull - Exclusive Interview
Mongraal is one of the most impressive pro players in battle royale history. He made headlines for his exceptional talent at the young age of 13, solidifying his place in the Fortnite community.
Now Kyle 'Mongraal' Jackson is taking the stage once again by joining forces with Red Bull. Esports Illustrated sat down with Kyle for an exclusive interview to discuss his past and future in competitive Fortnite.
Mongraal is Officially Joining Red Bull
Kyle 'Mongraal' Jackson is making a comeback by signing with Red Bull. As their newest UK Fortnite player, Mongraal will soon start competing in tournaments alongside other big names like Tarik and Ludwig.
Kyle Jackson began his esports career in 2018 at the age of 13, and he's since built a fierce following of dedicated fans. The online influencer has competed in many esports events, like the FNCS, helping him gain a foothold in the Fortnite community. Kyle shared his excitement about joining Red Bull, noting it as one of his major goals.
"Red Bull has always been a sponsor I wanted to get. On stream, I'm always drinking a Red Bull for the past five years. It just ties in perfectly."
When asked about his goals, Kyle explained that he'd like to win a future iteration of the Fortnite Championship Series. Mongraal's YouTube account currently has over 5 million subscribers, but Kyle aims to push past 10 million, too.
"I'd love to win an FNCS, and I'd love to reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube. I think those two things are really big goals, but those are goals that would be worth achieving."
Making it Pro Comes With Sacrifices, But Mongraal Wouldn't Change a Thing
One of the points Kyle touched on in our interview was the sacrifices he's had to make throughout his esports career. Practice is essential, so Kyle had to leave school in his teenage years to give more attention to Fortnite.
"When the World Cup started around 2019, I left school to be home-schooled, so that impacted my social life a lot."
Going pro at 13 didn't leave much room for a traditional teenage life. Despite the social challenges, Kyle persevered and says he wouldn't change anything.
"I wouldn't change anything because it got me where I am today. If you really want to make it doing something like this, you just have to give it your all, and you have to make some sacrifices."
The Melee Meta is Great for Mobility . . . But Not Much Else
The recent introduction of powerful swords and bats has transformed the arena of Fortnite, with a new melee weapon available every season in Chapter 6. The Typhoon Blade and Kneecapper are fun for casual fans, so we asked Kyle about his opinion on high-damage melee weapons as a competitive player.
"I think it's good for mobility, but I don't think they should focus too much on melee damage weapons. For mobility, it's perfect."
With a Star Wars collab possibly on the way in Chapter 6: Season 3, it's likely that lightsabers will soon make a comeback. Hopefully, Epic will avoid adding more melee weapons with high damage to provide a fair fight for pros and casual players alike.
Mongraal Believes Comp Gave Fortnite its Success
Competitive Fortnite is a nostalgic topic for pros who have been around since the early chapters. Though the casual community is a big part of Epic's battle royale, Kyle thinks comp is what truly made Fortnite what it is today.
"I think Fortnite wouldn't be where it is without comp. I know the casual player base is so huge, but I think comp adds another layer to the game. It's entertaining to watch as well, even if you're a casual player."
Esports tournaments help add to Fortnite's core concept, as battle royales are inherently competitive. Large competitions also bring the Fortnite community together in a special way, especially for fans who enjoy traditional sports.
Mongraal Thinks Fortnite Should Continue to Evolve
Though some players are frustrated by Fortnite's ever-evolving gameplay, Kyle is optimistic about the future. He believes Fortnite should continue switching things up to keep the gameplay fresh and challenging.
"I think Fortnite should keep evolving. All of the seasons recently have been really good as well. They should just keep changing it up, keep it fun, add new stuff, and it's going to be great."
Just like Fortnite, Mongraal's career continues to evolve over time. As Kyle begins to compete alongside Red Bull, he'll have new opportunities to gain fans and experience. Signing with a new team is always exciting, and overall, Mongraal is optimistic about his future in esports and online streaming.
Mongraal's Impact on the Future of Esports
Mongraal's intense play style will surely make for some tough competition in upcoming tournaments, forcing other competitors to adapt to his skills. How Mongraal will further impact esports remains to be seen, but his recent introduction as a Red Bull athlete is sure to make waves in the Fortnite community.