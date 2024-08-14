Monsters Inc. X Fortnite Coming Soon?
A new leak claims that even more Pixar crossovers are coming to Fortnite.
After it was just revealed at D23 that The Incredibles was going to get three new skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, a rumor has gone viral that claims Monsters Inc. is coming next. According to HYPEX, a reliable source told them that a Monsters Inc. and University collaboration is "in the works."
When Is Monsters Inc. Coming to Fortnite?
The date for this collaboration is currently unknown. Still, fans are already hype, calling it possibly one of the best crossovers yet.
Which Characters From Monsters Inc. Will Be in Fortnite?
This is also unclear at the moment, but it hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Mike Wazowski, Boo, and Sully seem like sure bets but even that is unknown so far. Some even wonder if Sully will appear as a skin while Mike a Back Bling.
Other good choices could be Randall, the main lizard-like villain who can change colors and has sharp teeth, or even The Abominable Snowman, who offered Mike and Sully pee-covered snow cones when they were thrown into banishment.
The rumor also mentions Monsters University, which opens up even more possibilities. Main fraternity enemy Johnny Worthington could make an appearance or maybe Archie the Scare Pig as a Back Bling. Dean Hardscrabble is a terrifying centipede-like character who could show up.
The Scare Floor in the Monsters Inc. company could be a cool POI as well as areas of Monstropolis. Monsters University is another great location.
For now, the Monsters Inc. collaboration is just a rumor. But with Disney villains, The Incredibles, and The Simpsons all confirmed for Fortnite, this isn't out of the question. Disney clearly wants to add more and more characters into Fortnite ahead of its major billion-dollar collaboration with Epic that puts an entire Disney universe within the game.