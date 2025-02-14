Mortal Kombat Skins are Coming to Fortnite
Reliable leakers have revealed the next major esports crossover joining the world of Fortnite. According to dataminer and leaker FNBR on X, Mortal Kombat will be the latest fighting game to collab with the battle royale powerhouse.
We've seen skins from numerous esports titles join the game in the past, ranging from League of Legends characters Vi and Jinx joining to celebrate Arcane to FGC staples Ryu and Chun-Li representing Street Fighter. Now, another mainstay of the Evo stage will join the game, further adding to the anachronistic nature of characters versed in punch-fighting stepping into an arena ruled by guns.
What's Coming in the Mortal Kombat x Fortnite Collab?
According to the leak, which has been corroborated by multiple sources at time of writing, this latest collab will feature two skins as well as mythics for each character. No details have come out regarding which characters will be featured in the collab, but there are some logical guesses to be made.
The most obvious answer would be to include the franchise's iconic ninjas, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. These would fit well into Fortnite Chapter 6's Japan-inspired aesthetic and stand apart from many of the other IP crossovers scattered throughout the game's shop.
However, if Epic Games wanted to use characters that make a bit more sense in a firefight, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage could fit that bill. Cage being an action star in the lore of Mortal Kombat makes him a perfect fit for the frantic, off-the-wall madness of Fortnite Battle Royale.
Beyond the obvious, there are plenty of fan-favorite characters that would fly off the virtual shelves as Fortnite skins. The four-armed Goro toting a shotgun is hilarious to think about, while Katana or Mileena would fit perfectly right alongside Chun-Li.
Ultimately, we'll have to wait until Chapter 2 kicks off on February 21st for full confirmation, but expect dataminers to uncover the costumes next week as the patch hits the loading stage.
Hopefully, once the Mortal Kombat skins become available, we'll get to see some Mortal Kombat legends like Sonicfox boot into the game and see if their fighting game prowess can translate into a Victory Royale.