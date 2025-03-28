Huge Mortal Kombat Crossover Coming to Fortnite - Skins, LTM, & More
Chapter 6: Season 2 has a Mortal Kombat skin in the battle pass and Sub-Zero's Combat Kit to aid you on the battlefield. Now it looks like Epic Games has only just begun the hand-to-hand fun in Fortnite.
The next crossover into the world of Mortal Kombat isn't far off. With how powerful the Sub Zero combat kit turned out to be in Season 2, there's no telling just how much the new MK items will impact the meta. Now, new leaks confirm that cosmetics based around your favorite fighting characters are coming to Fortnite soon, so here's what you need to know.
How Will a Mortal Kombat Crossover Affect the Esports Meta?
A new collaboration with Mortal Kombat might affect the competitive meta in Fortnite esports in many ways. If new combat equipment is introduced, like Scorpion's hookshot, then the best weapons may immediately change.
RELATED: Fortnite: A Solo Leveling Crossover is Coming - Skins & More
A new location could also be in store, as Epic Games often adds POIs in the middle of a season. Whether a new weapon is the meta or a drop spot shakes up the competitive gameplay loop, esports athletes will be forced to adapt.
Though Chapter 6: Season 2 isn't quite themed after Mortal Kombat, its battle pass does contain cosmetics from the fighting franchise. Finally, the second season is switching things up to integrate Mortal Kombat more significantly in the fun.
New Mortal Kombat Cosmetics
Yesterday, HYPEX posted a reveal video to YouTube detailing all the cosmetics coming to Fortnite with a Mortal Kombat twist. Characters like Raiden, Kitana, and even Scorpion are on the way as individual outfits.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is All About Star Wars - Release Date, mythics and more
Additionally, new emotes and pickaxes could be released alongside the skins in the Item Shop on April 1st, as that's when the limited-time mode will release.
Prices for each item are still up in the air, but you can earn a few free rewards by simply tuning into Twitch. Whether paid or free, the upcoming MK cosmetics will probably be very popular in the esports world.
How to Get Free Mortal Kombat Cosmetics - Twitch Drop Guide
Between March 28th and April 8th, there will be a few free rewards to earn by watching Fortnite streamers on Twitch. The rewards include an emote, some wraps, and a pickaxe.
RELATED: NEW Exotic Guns Dropping Soon in Fortnite - Goodbye, Melee Meta!
Link your Twitch account to your Fortnite account by visiting the Epic Games website, then watch a few hours of your favorite creators to reap the Mortal Kombat rewards. The table below displays which days you need to watch Twitch to earn each cosmetic item, according to the official Fortnite website.
Cosmetic
Watch Period
Command Executor Pickaxe
Watch 1 hour from March 28 at 1 PM UTC until March 31, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.
Klassic Kombat Wraps
To earn all 3, watch 1.5 hours from March 31 at 4 AM UTC until April 4, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.
Lil’ Armored Truck Emote
Watch 2 hours from April 4 at 4 AM UTC until April 8, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.
A Mortal Kombat LTM is Coming Soon
Titled Klassic Kombat, a Mortal Kombat mode has been officially revealed and will seemingly be available starting April 1st, though that's also April Fools' Day. In a Fortnite teaser, it appears that Scorpion has a flame-based weapon available, so more Mortal Kombat equipment is expected.
If you're a fan of the fighting game, then the upcoming mode will provide hours of fun. Other weapons could be available to match the powerful characters from the MK universe, with Kitana and Raiden being the most likely since they may be receiving skins soon.
50v50 is Back Now! Without Bots!!
Until April 24th, players can hop into the nostalgic LTM, 50v50. Set on the OG map, you can explore every POI while on a 50-player team, but watch out because the other team has 50 players, too.
RELATED: Clix Finally Gets Fortnite ICON Skin - Release Date, Clix Cup Rewards, & More
Though not Mortal Kombat related, the return of 50v50 is a fun surprise, and it's easy to earn XP in this mode by simply opening chests and outliving competitors. Plus, if Epic brings 50v50 to the Chapter 6 Island, then we could see a huge battle with Mortal Kombat weaponry.
New Esports Competitions in April
For those who enjoy watching competitive Fortnite at home, you can enjoy two new tournaments in early April. Coinciding with the MK crossover, streamers and esports athletes will take part in an upcoming match of OG 50v50 on April 5th to kick things off.
On April 6th, a variety of popular Fortnite streamers will take to the Island to compete in the Twitch Rivals tournament. The reward pool will be $50,000, so quite a bit of money is on the line. Plus, the rules are going to be switched up.
To watch competitive Fortnite this April or earn Twitch Drops, visit the Fortnite Twitch channel. Past competitions are available here too, so the Fortnite fun is truly endless.