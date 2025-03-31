Fortnite: Mortal Kombat Update includes Mythics & More
Fortnite's next season is still weeks away, but Epic Games updates the Chapter 6 Island routinely. Now, the latest patch is set to bring more Mortal Kombat weaponry to the battle royale.
Not only will there be new Mortal Kombat POIs, but you can also expect unique ways to defeat your enemies. The guide below will inform you about everything coming in the 4/1 update, plus when you'll be able to hop into the martial arts action.
Downtime for Fortnite's 4/1 Update
If the 4/1 update requires maintenance, downtime will probably begin around 4 AM Eastern Time, based on the last couple of patches. Though the latest update is releasing on April Fools' Day, according to ShiinaBR, this news is completely real.
New Mortal Kombat content will be entering the loot pool, so prepare to face Raiden and Scorpion on the virtual battlefield. Follow the table below to determine when downtime might start for tomorrow's update in your region.
Time Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will the Mortal Kombat Crossover Affect Fortnite Esports?
Raiden, Kitana, and Scorpion are the three characters receiving powerful weapons in the April update, so you can expect each of them to shake up the current meta in major ways. Sub-Zero's Combat Kit will still be strong, but Scorpion's weapon may overshadow it.
Scorpion's fiery ability will provide the perfect counter to Sub-Zero's icy attacks, so expect to see less of the frosty competitor. No matter how you slice it, the melee meta will likely return in tomorrow's patch, providing that the MK items are as powerful as the other recent hand-to-hand weapons in Fortnite.
New guns, healing items, and even vehicles could also make an entrance tomorrow, which may shake up the gameplay loop in Season 2. Competitive Fortnite and esports have been a blast in Chapter 6, with the landscape changing more often than usual.
What's Coming in the 4/1 Update?
April is going to be a fun month for Fortnite and fighting game fans alike. Between Mortal Combat's crossover and a plethora of updates to the loot pool, there's quite a bit to look forward to tomorrow.
Klassic Kombat
Epic Games is bringing Klassic Kombat to the Chapter 6 Island. This update will add more MK-themed weapons for fan-favorite characters like Kitana, Raiden, and, most importantly, Scorpion. Between the Item Shop skin and a meta-changing weapon, Scorpion is getting some much-deserved love in Fortnite.
Klassic Kombat will be accompanied by a special set of quests and a Scorpion boss fight, plus we're expecting the weapons to be available in regular Battle Royale. Epic Games may have more Mortal Kombat content in store throughout April, but regardless, the upcoming MK collaboration will switch up competitive play immensely.
Free MK Wraps
Between now and April 4th, you can earn a few free cosmetics themed around Mortal Kombat by simply watching Twitch channels. If you like weapon skins, then you'll appreciate the MK wraps available in the latest round of Fortnite Twitch Drops.
New Map Locations
Classic MK locations, like The Pit and The Living Forest, should be dropping onto the Chapter 6 Island tomorrow. ShiinaBR recently posted to X to share a few of the POIs that may be released in this crossover.
Epic hasn't introduced many map changes since the beginning of Season 2, so a few new locations are exactly what the Island needs. It's currently unclear if the latest POIs will be good drop spots, but they'll certainly be unique. Get ready to fight on dangerous bridges and inside dark dungeons!
Possible Crossovers
Mortal Kombat will probably remain a major focus in Fortnite until the end of Season 2, but other crossovers are also in the works. Most notably, leaks by HYPEX, Loolo_WRLD, and BeastFNCreative have revealed that Dragon Ball Daima could be coming to the third-person shooter soon. The focus is on Mortal Kombat right now, but that could change midway through April.
A New Music Pass is Coming Next Week
Though the next Music Pass isn't dropping tomorrow, it should be available on April 8th, so relevant items may be added in the 4/1 update. HYPEX expects Sabrina Carpenter to be available on April 8th, coinciding with the Music Pass release date.
Make sure to add Hatsune Miku to your locker now because soon enough she'll be exiting the Music Pass. Carpenter's debut will be a big day for her fans, plus anyone with Fortnite Crew will receive her outfit.