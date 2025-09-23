Fortnite's MrSavage Just Gave VALORANT Pro Benjyfishy a Skin
Team Heretics athlete Benjyfishy is famed for his unorthodox transfer from Fortnite to VALORANT. However, the Fortnite world hasn't forgotten him: MrSavage just dropped a Pickaxe easter egg and a themed skin for Benjy in his Icon Series drop. Here's everything we know.
Benjyfishy Gets a Fortnite Cosmetic
On September 23 2025, benjyfishy's Fortnite cosmetic dreams became a reality. In a post featuring a black, red and silver Pickaxe, Benjy displayed a tiny silver fish charm. He captioned the announcement:
"Got a little fish in Fortnite dedicated to me, thanks to the goat MrSavage."
MrSavage is a Fortnite pro, 2019 World Cup competitor and content creator with over 4.6 million Twitch followers. He recently earned an Icon Series skin to celebrate his contributions to the Fortnite esports community. MrSavage and Benjy have a long-standing friendship; in fact, Benjyfishy's pickaxe easter egg belongs to MrSavage's skin set.
The New Benjyfishy Fortnite Skin
Wait, there's more: Benjyfishy also has a dedicated "Sirena Savage" skin in the drop. A fan in Benjy's replies pointed this out, and he replied with an enthusiastic smiley face.
In a Twitch stream, MrSavage clarified that he chose the Sirena skin because he wanted to have a female skin option in his Icon Series release, and "Sirena was Benjyfishy's old main... so, you know, let's have something for Benjy."
Fans from both esports communities are coming together to celebrate the duo's bromance, with many calling it heartwarming and appreciating its wholesomeness.
From the Battle Bus to VCT Champions 2025 Playoffs: Benjyfishy in Esports
It's a well-known fact among esports fans that Benjyfishy began his esports career in Fortnite, starting to play competitively at just 14 years old in 2018. After spending several years on the American org NRG, he surprised the world by transferring to VALORANT in 2022. Benjy briefly remained on NRG as a substitute before transferring to EMEA org Team Heretics in 2023... and that's when the real journey began.
The VALORANT world had its reservations about Benjy, since he is the only Fortnite pro to directly transfer to the VCT circuit. He also sparked controversy for his trash-talking comments in games against Paper Rex, developing quite a rivalry with the team's fans. However, Benjy has generally performed extremely well in Tier 1 VALORANT, and though Team Heretics often chokes in key moments, they have proven themselves fierce competitors among the VALORANT pack.
Earlier this year, Team Heretics won the Esports World Cup in an unprecedented reverse sweep with Benjyfishy as a pivotal part of its roster. The org defeated Paper Rex (adding more fuel to the fire) and Fnatic, widely considered one of the best teams in the current VCT circuit. Team Heretics has now qualified for the VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 Playoffs as the top team in its Group Stage seed, putting it in the running for the highest honor in VCT. Ironically, the three other top seeds include Benjyfishy's former team, NRG and his two greatest rivals: Paper Rex and Fnatic, who are out for revenge.