Negan In Fortnite: Skin Bundle Pricing, All Cosmetics
Fortnite has already met The Walking Dead in past Item Shops, but now a bigger collaboration is coming to add new TWD assets into Creative mode. Negan is also joining the main cast in his comicbook iteration.
Lucille is entering the mix, too, though only as a pickaxe at the moment. We're going to walk you through everything to expect from a Negan crossover, along with how you can get the villain's skin. Move over Rick, there's a new sheriff in town!
The Walking Dead is Back in Fortnite!
Fortnite recently released a trailer detailing new Walking Dead goodies in Creative mode, plus a skin for the fan-favorite Negan. Characters like Rick, Michonne, and even Daryl have already made their debut in the battle royale, so now it's Negan's time to shine.
The other three skins re-entered the Item Shop recently, so it's a great month to add another TWD character to the roster. Negan, plus the new assets in Creative, are the perfect combination, creating a horrifying crossover experience in Fortnite.
Negan Now Has a Skin
Negan is an iconic character in The Walking Dead. His "redemption" arc was especially intriguing in the final few seasons of the television show, as he joined forces with the main cast to defeat the Commonwealth.
Love him or hate him, Negan is one of The Walking Dead's most profitable characters, so it's no surprise that the comicbook character is finally entering Fortnite for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, as posted by HYPEX. The villain's classic baseball bat, Lucille, is also in the lineup of new cosmetics.
With an exclusive pickaxe and back bling, Negan never looked so fresh. The table below details every new Walking Dead cosmetic available on April 4th, plus their price points.
Cosmetic
Price
Negan Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Krakk! Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Lucille Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Negan Bundle
2,000 V-Bucks
The Esports Impact of Negan's Arrival
If Lucille is added to Fortnite in the latest crossover, then that could further improve the melee meta. The Kneecapper is already available on the Chapter 6 Island, but another bat would shake things up even more. Lucille could even have a special effect, like overtime damage.
Dwight or Daryl's crossbow has been leaked by HYPEX and SouthieFromSTW1, introducing the possibility of TWD gameplay items in the future. We'll have to wait and see how Negan's intro will affect Fortnite's competitive meta, but for now, you can travel the map in style with some new cosmetics.