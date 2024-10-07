Esports illustrated

New LEGO Game Modes Coming to Fortnite

Isabella Risoni

Fortnite character is traveling around the LEGO village anticipating new modes coming soon in Chapter 6.
Fortnite character is traveling around the LEGO village anticipating new modes coming soon in Chapter 6. / Arekkz Gaming

Fortnite is known to tease players about upcoming possibilities coming to the game. They typically give hints days or weeks before officially confirming rumors.

One recent rumor has revolved around a possible connection between Sprout and Rivalry with LEGO Fortnite. Luckily, it didn't take long for Epic Games to confirm the suspicions.

About New Mode in Fortnite Chapter 6

Chapter 6 Fortnite adds new modes to LEGO Fortnite.
LEGO Fortnite has various modes to enjoy, including two new modes coming soon in Chapter 6. / Arekkz Gaming

Not much is known about these potential new LEGO game modes that are due to be released with Chapter 6. However, per leaker BeastFNCreative on X, they claim, "Sprout now calls features from LEGO Fortnite's Root (JunoRoot)". This pretty much confirms Sprout is a new meta-mode based on LEGO Fortnite.

In the previous post that they quoted, they also announced that Epic has been working on new Meta Modes, Feral, Sprout, and Rivalry. Not much is known about these modes or what they will involve, only that they do in fact have a connection with LEGO Fortnite. The possibilities are nearly endless with what this will mean and only time will tell what will be involved with the new modes.

Published
Isabella Risoni
ISABELLA RISONI

Isabella Risoni is a SNHU Game Art and Development high honors graduate who began her gaming journey at the young age of 3. Her passion for gaming only grew as the years went by as did her love for writing. She became a self published author at the age of 20 and began streaming video games at 27. Once she obtained her Bachelor's degree in 2022, she decided she wanted to combine her two worlds of writing and gaming. With over 25 years of experience in both fields, she now lends her expertise to fellow gamers. She is also working towards her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus on Professional Writing.

Home/Fortnite