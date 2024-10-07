New LEGO Game Modes Coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is known to tease players about upcoming possibilities coming to the game. They typically give hints days or weeks before officially confirming rumors.
One recent rumor has revolved around a possible connection between Sprout and Rivalry with LEGO Fortnite. Luckily, it didn't take long for Epic Games to confirm the suspicions.
About New Mode in Fortnite Chapter 6
Not much is known about these potential new LEGO game modes that are due to be released with Chapter 6. However, per leaker BeastFNCreative on X, they claim, "Sprout now calls features from LEGO Fortnite's Root (JunoRoot)". This pretty much confirms Sprout is a new meta-mode based on LEGO Fortnite.
In the previous post that they quoted, they also announced that Epic has been working on new Meta Modes, Feral, Sprout, and Rivalry. Not much is known about these modes or what they will involve, only that they do in fact have a connection with LEGO Fortnite. The possibilities are nearly endless with what this will mean and only time will tell what will be involved with the new modes.