New Marvel LTM Hits September 17 — Here's What We Know
The rumors were true — a new limited time mode will continue the Marvel theming of the latest Fortnite season. The September 17 update will bring a Marvel LTM that, according to leakers, will revive the Chapter 2 Marvel Mythics.
What are the Marvel Mythics?
According to datamining, the Chapter 2 mythics from the first major Marvel crossover years ago were added back into the game files. Based on this, the following mythics could be featured in the LTM:
- Dr. Doom's Arcane Gauntlets
- Dr. Doom's Mystical Bomb
- Black Panther's Kinetic Armor
- Iron Man's Unibeam
- Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets
- She Hulk's Fists
- Venom's Smash & Grab
- Groot's Bramble Shield
- Silver Surfer's Board
- Wolverine's Claws
When is the New Marvel LTM?
The next LTM will hit the Fortnite servers on September 17. It appears to be themed around the concept of "heroes vs. villains" but little is known about the actual ruleset. However, the Chapter 2 Marvel Mythics are among the fan favorites from any crossover event, so their return is sure to be celebrated by players regardless of the format.