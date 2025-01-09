Fortnite: New Maps May Come to Reload Soon - Jungle, Chapter 2, & More
The modes are endless in Fortnite. Though Battle Royale is what truly sprang the Epic Games creation into the mainstream gaming sphere, Save The World, Creative, and even LEGO Brick Life all offer unique ways to play the wacky third-person shooter.
Reload is a game mode that operates a lot like Battle Royale, except that you can respawn while your teammates are still alive and fighting. The Reload mode only offers two maps, and players are tired of looking at the same grassy plain and desert terrains for months on end. Here are a few map ideas that may be in the works according to leakers.
Are New Maps Coming to Reload?
Now that Reload has two distinct maps that rotate periodically, it's time to discuss the addition of a fun-filled third location with expansive points of interest. HYPEX is an X leaker who has recently shared information by Loolo_WRLD discussing maps that Epic Games might be currently considering for Reload.
Among the possible ideas, we might see a jungle Island or a small-scale copy of one of the maps from a previous chapter. Since jungles are a rare biome in Fortnite, it's the most exciting possibility, especially if the map included the volcano from Chapter 1.
However, an urban map or one themed around Chapter 2: Season 2 would also become wildly-popular without a doubt. Some players are hoping for a permanent map covered in sparkling snow, as Aakaansh95 on X has conveyed via their comment.
Though there are lots of possible Reload map ideas floating around, it's evident due to the popularity of Chapter 2: Remix that the fan-favorite C2S2 is the most likely theme for another Island. There's no set release date for new reload maps, but we'll probably see one in 2025 due to the increase of new content coming to Fortnite in each action-packed update.