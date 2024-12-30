Fortnite New Year's Event Could Drop Tomorrow: Here's What We Know
Winterfest 2024 has added so much content, including a mini-concert for Mariah Carey and a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin. However, many players are looking towards the future to 2025 and beyond. Godzilla is set to release on January 17th, but there may be something to be excited about as soon as tomorrow too.
There are dozens of events in Fortnite each calendar year, and the finale of 2024 might be coming soon. We're going to break down what could potentially appear when the clock strikes midnight on December 31st and how you can participate in the fun-filled night.
Will Fortnite Have a New Year's Eve Event for 2025?
ShiinaBR took to X today to announce their prediction that a New Year's Eve celebration is likely imminent in Battle Royale mode. Winterfest has already landed on the Island with tons of festive features, including a snowy map and new wintery equipment.
No New Year event has been confirmed by Epic Games, but it's highly likely we'll receive a display of fireworks or even a musical performance by one of Fortnite's iconic collaborators, such as Mariah Carey. The Queen of Christmas herself is still present on the map, so it's possible she'll perform an encore to kick off 2025.
In previous years, Fortnite has included in-game celebrations for the start of the New Year. The performance typically includes dazzling visual effects to mirror fireworks we'd see in the real world, so we're expecting something similar to hit the Chapter 6 Island tomorrow. Regardless of what's to come, we know that Epic Games rarely disappoints the Fortnite fan-base on holidays.
