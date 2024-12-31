How to Watch The New Year's Fireworks in Fortnite — Schedule, Mini Games, Cosmetics
Fortnite is packed full of festivals and live events each and every week, but holidays offer an even more exciting atmosphere on the Island. Though Chapter 6 has already seen the introduction of Ballistic and Winterfest, that doesn't mean there won't be a stunning finale for 2024. Epic Games has always gone big for previous New Year celebrations, and it looks like we'll be receiving an entirely new mode in Chapter 6.
The New Year's Eve event has already kicked off with a game mode and periodic firework displays that'll light up your world. There are even NPCs that'll send you on fun-filled missions across a virtual Times Square. If you'd like to participate, then read on and find out everything you can see, do, and buy on December 31st.
When Do the Fireworks Start in Battle Royale?
The New Year's Eve event is active in Fortnite now. If you load into a Battle Royale match on the Chapter 6 Island, you can experience a dazzling set of fireworks mid-match. However, there may be more planned on the Island once the clock strikes midnight tonight. The Ball Drop is also making an appearance, so make sure to log in to Fortnite today to see the show for yourself.
Every hour on the hour, you'll get to experience a new fireworks display that'll blow your mind, and HYPEX even posted a video by fn_greenfox displaying the in-game festivity. Be careful, though, as you'll be forced to dance while the fireworks are active, leaving you defenseless.
Times Square Island
Times Square Island is easily the biggest addition to Fortnite this New Year's Eve. It's a Creative Mode offering that Epic Games is promoting on their X account, and it's filled to the brim with unique activities and even side quests featuring wacky characters. Here's everything you can do in Times Square tonight, though the mode will probably remain active for a few days.
Ball Drop
The Ball Drop and fireworks display is being teased in Times Square Island by various NPCs for midnight, but it may replay for every major time zone. Inside this mode, you'll visit a virtual cyberpunk-like city, so you'll be able to view the dazzling display on high rooftops for an even more immersive experience.
2025 Cosmetics
Though you can't keep the cosmetics in Times Square permanently, you can temporarily use them while playing the newest mode. You'll find a room with dozens of back blings and other items by following the red staircase. You can equip each one upon completing its necessary achievement, such as winning a match of Prop Hunt on Times Square Island.
Mini-Games
There are three mini-games in One Times Square. Each has a list of achievements to finish that'll unlock in-match cosmetics, but they're also a great way to kill time until the 2024 Ball Drop. You can earn playtime XP by playing Taxi Race, Prop Hunt, and the Parkour Course. Taxi Race is a futuristic racing mode, while the Parkour Course features cars and buildings you must climb to get to the very top.
In Prop Hunt, you have to hide from seekers who wish to unmask your true appearance. Transform into objects like a trash can or car to trick the enemy team and secure all of the related commendations. The mini-games don't feature action-packed combat like in Battle Royale or Ballistic, but they're still a lot of fun and can net you a treasure trove of experience points.
Side Quests
Fortnite isn't known for its side quests, but One Times Square is breaking the typical battle royale mold. Throughout the city of lights, you'll find a handful of NPC characters who will request your assistance with strange tasks. For example, you'll encounter an alien couple who needs specific items to celebrate their marriage, and you are the only one who can get them what they need.
Like the mini-games, each side quest grants playtime XP, which will help you level up the Chapter 6 Battle Pass. You can even come face to face with a time traveler, and some of the unique effects added to Times Square Island for each character are truly something special. The tasks are short and simple, usually requiring you to retrieve an item from a location explained by the NPC.
There's a lot to do on Times Square Island, plus it's perfect for children who like playing Creative Mode. Whether you need experience or just want to kick back and enjoy your New Year's Eve, it's the perfect time to hop straight into the city in this limited-time mode.
Item Shop Cosmetics
The Item Shop hasn't changed today yet, as Epic Games usually adds new items at 7 PM Eastern Time. However, it's highly likely that you'll be able to buy fun-filled cosmetics like a fireworks emote or possibly a back bling displaying 2024 or 2025. New skins probably aren't releasing tonight, though Epic Games has more tricks up their sleeve than a master magician, so anything is possible.
As with previous events, Fortnite may gift a cosmetic item to players who are active in Fortnite at midnight. Hopefully, Epic Games will reward the dedicated fan-base with a reward for celebrating New Year's Eve in their popular third-person shooter.
