You can play Vampire Survivors in Fortnite thanks to Nick Eh 30
Fortnite's new modes like Festival, Lego, and Racing may have been the most flashy new addition to the game over the last year or so. But UEFN has quietly become one of the best things about the game. This had led to fan-made game modes that are so popular they've overtaken official Epic Games experiences. There's even modes like Only Up and Chained Together in Fortnite, which are even more popular than the games they are based on.
Long-time Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 – who was added to the game earlier this year as one of the latest Icon Series skins – begun teasing something new earlier this week. Before revealing that for the past six months he has been working with a 30 person team to create a new UEFN experience. This was revealed on Halloween to be the Super Horde Survival game mode.
Super Horde Survival takes cues from the indie sensation Vampire Survivors for its gameplay loop. For those unaware, the game throws hordes on enemies at you, while your character automatically attacks. Your main task is navigating the map to collect XP, which in turn allows you to unlock new abilities or buff your character. Once you perish, you can head back to the base to upgrade your character with new abilities to make future runs go even smoother.
Nick's version of the game is an impressive recreation of Vampire Survivors, with an added twist that every so often you'll be teleported into a boss fight room to take on a massive enemy. You can play it yourself now with the Island Code 1452-4675-8706.