Nightmare Before Christmas Bundle Could Join Fortnitemares
Fortnite update v31.30 has hit the servers and dataminers are already discovering plenty of new cosmetics that will soon be available to players. Among these, one leaker has discovered a new rendition of skins from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Last year, Fortnite dropped a full Jack Skellington bundle complete with both his standard outfit and santa claus getup. The bundle included several other cosmetics such as a parasol and an emote that featured the bathtub from the film.
Now, what leakers are calling "wave 2" of the skin line could be dropping with this year's Fortnitemares update later this month.
SamLeakss identified a new bundle labeled Sally and Pumpkin King. The Pumpkin King no doubt refers to Jack, so it's possible that the original "wave 1" skins could be part of the new bundle, but a skin for his love interest Sally would be a new feature regardless.
Fortnitemares is expected to drop later this month and bring a host of Halloween-themed collabs including Saw.