Ninja Has a New Fortnite Skin and Gets Crowned Blitz Lord
It's been a while since Ninja and Fortnite were so synonymous. Back in 2018, the rise of both the king of Twitch and the king of the Battle Royale genre were intrinsically linked. Today, however, Ninja is taking a break from raging at Marvel Rivals or grinding League of Legends to give nostalgic Fortnite fans a taste of that former glory.
Ninja's New Skin Variation Release Date
Ninja's new Black and Gold skin will drop into Fortnite on July 29 with the next game update. The skin is a variant of the classic blue and yellow ninja skin themed after the streamer's original logo.
On Monday, July 28, Ninja released a tweet announcing the skin, stating that it will be available to "everyone tomorrow." It's unclear at this time whether the skin will be a free reward to incentivize players to join his new Blitz Royale event or a shop skin.
Ninja Gets His Own Blitz Royale Event
In addition to the new skin, Ninja will be headlining this week's Blitz Royale update. The official announcement from Fortnite details it as having "new items, new rules...it's gonna be epic!" Full details will be revealed at a later date, but Ninja's announcement teased several new mythic items that will be part of the mobile-focused mode.
The new Mythics, along with their in-game descriptions, include:
- Blitz Boss Ninja's Trash Launcher - Ninja's Custom Launcher that fires Junk Rifts
- Blitz Boss Ninja's Get Good Shotgun - Ninja's Custom Prime Shotgun that deals bonus damage on the last shot
- Blitz Boss Ninja's Blue Goo Gun - Ninja's Custom Blue Goo Gun that slows players when hit by the explosions
- Blitz Boss Ninja's More Movement Bomb - I'm Not Seeing Enough Movement!
- Blitz Boss Ninja's Viper Assault Rifle - Ninja's Custom Suppressed Assault Rifle that poisons players for a few seconds after being hit
These items will all be available in the new Blitz Royale mode update.
How to Play Ninja's Blitz Royale
The new Ninja-themed Blitz Royale will launch on Saturday, August 2 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Before the update there will be a one-hour period where the mode will feature Dragon Ball Mythics, including unlimited kamehamehas.
Esports Impact
Ninja helped make Fortnite esports what it is today. From winning the early Fortnite Pro-Ams to participating in dozens of online tournaments, the streamer helped popularize Fortnite as a competitive title. Now, Blitz Royale is the hot new thing for the game. While the main Fortnite Championship Series is played on the primary battle royale mode, Blitz Royale has become a force to be reckoned with in its own right. What started as a limited time mode exploded in popularity to the degree that it has nearly been cememted as a permanent mode right alongside Battle Royale and OG.
Despite the wackier rulesets and more frequent changes, Blitz Royale gives mobile-first players a mode just for them. While mobile esports may not be the most popular thing in the U.S., games like PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends Bang Bang routinely dominate viewership due to their massive popularity in regions like India and Southeast Asia.