Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Graphics Upgrade, 60 FPS, Replays
Fortnite is about to be released on yet another console. The Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves tomorrow, and fans can't wait to get ahold of their favorite games in a portable format.
One of the first games launching on the Switch 2 is Fortnite, and there are a variety of improvements coming, too. Here's everything fans should know about Fortnite: Switch 2 Edition.
When Does Fortnite Release on Switch 2?
The Switch 2 is planned to release tomorrow, June 5th. Fortnite is a day-one game, so players will be able to download it and play immediately.
How Will the Switch 2 Affect Fortnite Esports?
Though Fortnite has been available on the Nintendo Switch for years, its poor performance previously made it difficult to compete on the competitive level, so the launch of an updated version will allow Nintendo fans to throw their hat in the ring.
Additionally, the Joycon mouse support will let casual players get a taste of a more competitive set of controls, potentially introducing the mouse and keyboard setup to a wider audience.
Everything We Know about Fortnite on Switch 2
There are tons of confirmed details about Fortnite's Switch 2 port, so here's a list detailing the most important additions and improvements. Thank you to ShiinaBR for compiling some of the core features.
The Frame Rate Has Been Increased to 60 FPS & Performance Upgrades are Coming
Arguably the most important change between the Switch 1 and Switch 2 is that the FPS in Fortnite has been upgraded to 60. Your experience should be much smoother on Switch 2, even in handheld mode.
Frame rate heavily affects performance, so fans can expect less stuttering and a better visual experience overall. We'll have to wait until June 5th to see if Fortnite can maintain 60 FPS at all times, but it'll surely be an upgrade from the first Nintendo Switch.
Improved Textures on the Switch 2
The graphics in Fortnite on Nintendo Switch have always been lacking, so the latest improvements will be a huge step-up for Nintendo fans. Greater view distances, upgraded textures, advanced clothing physics, and improved water will all provide a better visual experience, and combined with the 60 FPS, Fortnite on Switch 2 is going to feel like a whole new game.
Switch's Fortnite port has had issues with low textures and a lack of loading objects for years, so these much-needed changes will be greatly appreciated.
900p Maximum for Handheld Mode
If you plan to play Fortnite on the go, then you'll be limited to 900p. However, the docked version of Fortnite can run at 2k resolution, so there's an option for every player.
Replay System
The upcoming Replay system lets players go back and watch their favorite moments. You can record video clips from unique perspectives, so there will soon be a new way to record and watch your most impressive plays in Fortnite.
Joycon Mouse Support is Available for Fortnite
Beginning on June 7th, players on the Switch 2 can use the new Joycon as a mouse, enabling PC-like controls for all fans. There'll soon be more options for controlling Fortnite than ever, and the implementation of new mouse and keyboard functionalities could help bridge the divide between platforms.
Save The World Won't be Playable on the Switch 2
Leakers like ShiinaBR have been busy posting about the absence of Save The World on the Switch 2, as Fortnite's latest iteration won't come equipped with the zombie-defense mode. Save The World places you directly in the action, forcing you to build structures to defend against hordes of enemies.
Though Save The World was the original vision for Fortnite, it was heavily overshadowed by Battle Royale. Save The World doesn't have a huge fan-base, so unfortunately, it's likely that Epic will start winding down its support.
Free Emote on the Switch 2
Epic Games often offers exclusive cosmetics in Fortnite for logging in on different platforms, and the Switch 2 has its own goodie waiting for players. Those who log in to Fortnite on the Switch 2 between now and March 31st in 2026 will receive the Wishing Star emote. If you miss out on the emote or don't plan to purchase the Switch 2, then you may be able to buy Wishing Star for V-Bucks In 2026.
That's everything we know about Fortnite: Switch 2 Edition. If you want to know more, check out Epic's official post detailing all of the upcoming improvements.