Fortnite: New Invincible Skins - Allen the Alien, Blue Suit Mark, Dupli-Kate Prices
As Invincible's Season 3 progresses, Fortnite has released a fresh skin bundle collaboration. Players can obtain a new Allen the Alien skin, a fresh Invincible color variant and a free Duplie-Kate outfit. Let's explore everything we know about the Spring 2025 Fortnite x Invincible drop and how players can obtain the items.
New Fortnite Invincible Skins
On March 11 2025, Fortnite X.com leak account @ShiinaBR posted leaked character models, revealing Fortnite would soon add skins for characters from the Invincible TV series. The show, which recently released a third season, follows teenager Mark Grayson as he uncovers secrets, assumes the superhero alias Invincible and strives to improve. It also features Omni-Man as Grayson's father, who has become a bit of a viral character and sparked countless memes.
While Fortnite originally added Invincible's main characters in its Guardians of the Globe bundle in November 2023, @ShiinaBR's Fortnite leaks indicated the new skin set would include additional characters like Allen the Alien and Dupli-Kate. Fortnite later confirmed the leaks on its official X.com account, also revealing that the Wave 2 collab skins would drop as a surprise that evening.
The Spring 2025 Fortnite Invincible Skins include:
- Invincible (Black & Blue Variant, free if players already own the Invincible skin)
- Allen the Alien
- Allen's Tracking Device Back Bling
- C.O.P. Pickaxe
- Allen's Snack Emote
- Dupli-Kate
- Shrinking Rae Back Bling
- Duplicating Baton Pickaxe
How to Get the Fortnite Invincible Skins
Dupli-Kate's skin is completely free. Players can unlock it by navigating to the Fortnite Item Shop. In addition, Invincible's new Black & Blue color variant is free for players who have already purchased the original Invincible skin. Luckily, users won't have to splurge on a brand new in-game outfit.
Allen the Alien's skin set does cost money to unlock. Players can spend 2,000 VBucks to unlock the entire bundle including an emote and a back bling, or they can opt to spend 1,500 VBucks on Allen the Alien's outfit alone.
Esports Impact
While there was some speculation that the new wave of Invincible skins would include some kind of Mythic, it appears that won't be the case this time. Instead, players will be utilizing Mark and his friends in the current competitive meta, which includes a brand new double-pump option and multiple melee options. Mark doesn't have any freezing powers in Invincible, but equipping him with Sub-Zero's combat kit will be a fun time and strong way to dominate upcoming Fortnite tournaments