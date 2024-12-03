Fortnite OG Battle Pass Leak – includes three brand new skins and no V-Bucks
Fortnite OG is set to return later this week on Friday, December 6. But unlike last time – where it replaced the main game for a month – Fortnite OG is now going to be a separate mode running alongside Fortnite Chapter 6, and it's back for good this time.
Not only will it be a separate mode, but Fortnite OG is getting its separate battle pass, aptly named the OG Pass. This Pass will launch alongside the new mode and will be included in the Fortnite Crew subscription going forward. While it isn't bringing back Skins from previous battle passes, the skins appearing in Fortnite OG Passes are inspired by, or based on, the previously available outfits like Skull Trooper and Renegade Raider.
Despite the Fortnite OG game mode not launching until later this week, the entire contents of the first Fortnite OG Battle Pass have leaked. We've included a rundown of all the items you can expect from the new pass below.
Does the Fortnite OG Pass have V-Bucks?
Unfortunately, the Fortnite OG Pass doesn't include V-Bucks (at least this time around). Considering players can still get V-Bucks from the regular Battle Pass, and that XP is shared across all passes, Epic probably decided to just keep it to the original pass.
Epic Games hasn't confirmed how much the Fortnite OG Pass will cost however, so hopefully it will be cheap enough that the lack of V-Bucks makes up for it.
Fortnite OG Pass
The following is a full list of rewards in the Fortnite OG Pass, the items listed in bold are free items you can obtain without purchasing the pass.
Related Article: Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Guide - Baymax & Godzilla
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 1
- Renegade Rebel – Skin (with Lego Variant)
- Renegade Reaver – Pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Renegade Rider – Glider
- Eternal Renegade – Wrap
- Renegade Rebel – Loading Screen
- Rebel's Rucksack – Back Bling
- Rebel Bubble Spray
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 2
- Lil' Tank – Emote
- Never Yield – Spray
- Racer's Reaver – Pickaxe Style
- Rebel Joy – Emoticon
- Wreckfall – Trail
- Rebel's Rucksack – Back Bling Style
- Renegade Racer – Skin Style
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 3
- Rocket Wrecker – Pickaxe
- Aerial Classic – Wrap
- Banner Icon
- Bomb Bag – Back Bling
- Pilot's Charm – Emoticon
- Aerial Swagger – Spray
- Royale Rider Glider
- Aerial Assault Bomber – Skin (with Lego Variant)
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 4
- Bomb Bag – Back Bling Style
- Aerial Assault Bomber – Loading Screen
- Rescue Flares – Trail
- Captain's Wrecker – Pickaxe Style
- Jet Signals – Emote
- Da Bomb – Spray
- Aerial Assault Bomber – Skin Style
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 5
- Wraith's Shadow – Trail
- Skull Royale – Emoticon
- Ghoul Portal – Back Bling
- Skull Commander – Loading Screen
- Spinal Slicer – Pickaxe
- Skeleglider – Glider
- Laughing Skull – Spray
- Skull Commander – Skin (with Lego Variant)
Fortnite OG Pass – Page 6
- Ghoul Portal – Back Bling Style
- Banner Icon
- Flow Bones – Wrap
- Outta My Skull – Spray
- Wraith Slicer – Pickaxe Style
- Skele-dance – Emote
- Skull Commander – Skin Style
NEXT: Hats Off to Epic - Avxry Commends Action Taken Against Fortnite Cheaters