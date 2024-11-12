Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Returns Next Month
Although we're still in the middle of Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2, it seems like Epic Games is already getting ready for the next iteration of Fortnite. The very first season of the battle royale's Chapter 1 will be returning on December 6th, according to an announcement made by official X account @FortniteGame. The original map, first-ever loot pool, and nostalgic points of interest will all be available to explore once again.
According to a leak by @HYPEX on X, we'll see the return of a completely different season of Chapter 1 each month, but we don't know if they'll restart after the tenth season or move on toward Chapter 2 and beyond. Zero-Build will also be included in the OG game mode lineup, which is great for those who want to enjoy the classic days of Chapter 1 with building mechanics turned off.
Fortnite OG will return in the same month as the release of Chapter 6, so there will be a whole chest full of new content to explore and cosmetics to unlock. The return of Chapter 1 may even include a new Battle Pass separate from Chapter 6: Season 1, but we can only wait to find out for sure.
December of 2024 is set to be one of the biggest months in Fortnite history, and fans new and old have a lot of info to pump-up their excitement. X user @FitzyLeakz has already taken to the comment section to announce his excitement for the return of Fortnite's first map and the locations where it all started.