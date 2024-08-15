Fortnite OG Chapter 2 Has an Official Release Date
It's been confirmed that another Fortnite OG is coming this year.
Fortnite OG Chapter 2 is returning to the battle royale. The first time OG Fortnite came back to the game, the player count skyrocketed. In fact, Fortnite OG launched in November 2023 and that month broke previous player records with over 44.7 million players, proving that Fortnite fans were excited to experience the iconic maps and weapons from the game's early days.
Epic has unsurprisingly decided to run it back.
When Is Fortnite OG Chapter 2 Coming to Fortnite?
Fortnite OG Chapter 2 will begin on November 2, 2024. This means Season 6 is coming at the start of December.
What Is Fortnite OG Chapter 2?
Fortnite fans have not reacted with as much excitement as you may have predicted. A lot of Fortnite fans pointed out that Chapter 2 is "not OG," basically explaining that only the first chapter is truly OG. Some have even expressed that "nobody" cares about Chapter 2.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 originally launched October 15, 2019. It introduced a new XP earning system and a battle pass with over 100 levels. Purchasing the battle pass for V-Bucks would get you the Turk and Journey Outfits instantly.
Chapter 2 Season 1 had more of a focus on having fun rather than grinding. That mindset was a hit with a lot of Fortnite players.
A YouTuber commented four years ago: "This is going to be very nostalgic in a year or two."