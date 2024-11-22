Double Pump Shotgun Meta is Back, Baby
Fortnite is going back to the very basics with the introduction of Chapter 6, which is set to also include a permanent variation of the Fortnite OG game mode. Equipped with its own map, battle pass, and even weapons, the golden days of the battle royale will be upon us once again.
One of the most iconic mechanics in the first action-packed chapter of Fortnite was the Double Pump, which allowed you to roast the competition once you mastered its tricky learning curve. We'll walk you through all the little details you need to know about the most recent announcement by @FortniteGame.
What Is the Double Pump?
All super-fans of Chapter 1 know about the infamous Double Pump mechanic. Typically, shotguns in Fortnite have a cooldown, which prevents you from rapidly firing multiple shots. However, you used to be able to hold two Pump Shotguns next to each other in your inventory, then shoot each back-to-back to avoid the delay.
Many competitive players utilized the Double Pump to down their opponent in a flash, which is why it was considered one of the strongest strategies to secure a victory in the early seasons of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Lots of players have asked for a return of the Double Pump mechanic, and OG competitors will likely have an advantage upon its release.
When Will the Double Pump Return?
The Double Pump is returning alongside Fortnite OG on December 6th. The official X account @FortniteGame confirmed this in their post, but fans still don't know if it'll be removed again in a future update for Fortnite OG, since this mechanic only made it to Chapter 1: Season 5 originally.
Will the Double Pump be Available Outside of Fortnite OG?
It's unclear whether you'll be able to utilize the Double Pump strategy in regular Battle Royale mode, but it's not likely. The mechanics brought back in Fortnite OG are meant specifically for the exclusive game mode.
Will Other Chapter 1 Equipment Return?
The Double Pump trick isn't the only thing returning to Fortnite on December 6th. Fortnite OG will also be reintroducing weapons, equipment, and POIs from Chapter 1: Season 1. Each month of Chapter 6 will include a new season from the chapter that started all the action, and we know of one notable weapon that may return alongside the Pump Shotgun.
Earlier today on November 22nd, @ShiinaBR and @NotPaloleaks posted on X about a rumor suggesting that the Wall Dynamo may make a comeback. This trap attaches to player-built structures and packs a punch, dealing significant damage to anybody who walks on it. If the Wall Dynamo returns, then it will offer a counter for building. Since the first few seasons of Fortnite don't offer many items that can help you defeat pro-builders, traps are the perfect way to even the battlefield.
What are Players saying about the Double Pump's Return?
The Double Pump is such a notable mechanic that Epic Games is making a focused effort to advertise its return. Players are posting on X about their newfound excitement, and it's only a matter of time before the Double Pump is back in action. X commenter @Nostalgia_Focus posted that they're not only excited for the Double Pump, but the original Pump Shotgun skin, too.
Some players think that Fortnite OG and the Double Pump will bring old players back into the third-person shooter. User @NickEh30 on X stated that they believe that new records will be broken in Chapter 6, since so many fans will return to take a ride on the first Battle Bus. It's very possible that Fortnite OG could increase Fortnite's player count, but we'll have to wait and see.
A few fans have stated that the Double Pump should return in a later iteration of Fortnite OG instead, since it wasn't common knowledge in Season 1. One player named @ImPeQu on X recalls that Chapter 1: Season 3 was when everybody started learning how to Double Pump in style.
On social media, the Double Pump announcement has received major praise. Although the mechanic was considered overpowered at the time, many considered it as part of their essential combat kit. One player on X named @WoykaTV even thinks that the Double Pump will bring them back to the glory days, a common sentiment among OG fans today.
The fun of Chapter 1 is almost upon the Island. After the release of the fan-favorite Double Pump, we'll be able to see just how much it was missed by the Fortnite community. Until then, we have the Juice WRLD concert and Kit companion to hold us over.