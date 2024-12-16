Epic Games Announces Loss Protection for Ranked in Fortnite OG
Fornite OG has swiftly become one of the most popular modes in Fortnite, especially for those who played in the original Chapter 1. As such, the launch of ranked is essential to the future of the game mode. Fortnite OG may not have had a competitive matchmaking option at launch, but that's all about to change this week.
Epic Games has also announced a new initiative that will temporarily allow you to rank up more easily. This will help those who aren't yet used to the nostalgic lineup of items and locales in Fortnite OG, plus players who are hopping into the battle royale for the first time.
Competitors Who are Silver or Lower Won't Lose Rank in Fortnite OG
There's so much to look forward to in Fortnite OG's future, including an entirely new season roughly every month. However, ranked is also rushing in to join the throwback fun of Chapter 1, and the competitive option has been highly-anticipated over the last two weeks.
December is a time for giving, so it's nice that Epic Games is granting Fortnite OG players loss protection that'll allow you to keep your rank at Silver or below. This means that you won't lose any points when you perform poorly in a ranked match. There are lots of factors that contribute to the amount of rank you receive at the end of a match, such as how many competitors you outlived or your total number of kills.
Ranked released in Fortnite OG today, so you can hop into an action-packed battle at Salty Springs immediately. The loss protection is temporary and only lasts for this week, so you should make the most of your grind while it's still active in the fun-filled third-person shooter.
Beware of challenging players, though, as ranked matchmaking is full of master builders with precise aim. If you'd prefer to play primarily against bots, then Epic Games has also upped the amount of AI enemies in casual matchmaking.
