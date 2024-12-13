Ranked is Coming to Fortnite OG Soon - Release Time & Date
Fortnite OG has been incredibly well-received by the battle royale community. There have even been similar events in other shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends that take them back to their early days. As such, everybody wants to know when ranked will be available as a matchmaking option in OG, especially since regular matches have so many bots.
RELATED: Activision Takes Action Against Call of Duty Maps in Fortnite
The newest game mode takes you back to the very beginning of Fortnite - Chapter 1: Season 1. There's a lot to be excited about in OG, and now we know when ranked is releasing, so we're going to explain when you can dive into Pleasant Park to face the fierce competition.
What Time Does Fortnite OG Ranked Release?
Epic Games has confirmed the release date for the ranked version of Fortnite OG via an in-game timer. There likely won't be an update to Fortnite for the release of ranked OG, but we'll have to wait and see if its debut is tied to a patch. As many players are wondering, ranked will be available for both regular OG and Zero-Build.
RELATED: Fortnite: Does Ballistic Mode Have Ranked? - Leaderboard, Top Player, & More
In addition to the introduction of ranked, Fortnite OG will release regular updates to unvault fun-filled items from previous seasons of the battle royale. Fortnite OG has something for every fan of Chapter 1, and even live events from the nostalgic time period will be getting an encore. Soon enough, Fortnite fans will be build-battling on the first-ever Island to compete for the title of best player in Fortnite OG.
Ranked will release for Fortnite OG on December 16th at 9 AM Eastern Time, so the action-packed competition starts on Monday. We've provided the release time for different regions so that you can hop off the Battle Bus in a hurry.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
6 AM
EDT
9 AM
UTC
2 PM
CET
3 PM