Fortnite OG: Release Date Set for Blast Off - Rocket Launch Event
Events in Fortnite are something truly special, as they may not come back around. Another event was just announced for the end of July, and it's set to be out of this world.
A spaceship is about to take off in Fortnite OG, and it could change the game mode as we know it. If you're ready for launch, then read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming event's date, the intergalactic rifts, and how the latest event might affect Fortnite OG's landscape.
When is the Rocket Launch Event in Fortnite OG?
According to HYPEX and iFireMonkey, the Rocket Launch event is set to begin at 2 PM Eastern Time on July 26th. The event will likely occur in-game, just like the Blast Off event in the original Chapter 1.
RELATED: Superman Gets Huge Buffs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
There could be some changes to how the Rocket Launch event plays out, though we expect that it'll be similar to its first iteration. Repeat events offer Epic an opportunity to retouch old features to make them unique for Fortnite OG, so let's jump into what the Rocket Launch event might contain.
• West Coast US (PDT): July 15th at 11 AM
• East Coast (EDT): July 15th at 2 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): July 15th at 7 PM
• Central Europe (CET): July 15th at 8 PM
• Japan (JST): July 16th at 3 AM
What is the Rocket Launch Event in Fortnite?
The original Rocket Launch was called Blast Off, and it allowed players to view an in-game rocket shooting into the air, causing various rifts in its wake. The rifts caused visual cracks in the sky, leading to a giant crack after the finale.
RELATED: K-Pop Demon Hunters in Fortnite? Game Devs are Fighting for a Collab
The Rocket Launch probably won't differ too much from the Blast Off event, though the visuals could be revamped with modern effects. Following the event, the rifts may cause certain objects to disappear, like the Durr Burger. Regardless of what exactly occurs, it's worth attending the Rocket Launch since it's unclear if it'll return for a third iteration.
Esports Impact: Rocket Launch
The impact on esports in the Rocket Launch event is simple but clear. The latest fun will set the stage for the release of Season 5 for Fortnite OG, as fans can expect a unique variety of new equipment and POIs around August 7th.
RELATED: Superman 2025's Mister Terrific Fortnite Skin Bundle Pricing, Release Date
Though Fortnite OG isn't the standard mode for esports, it could be the focus of an upcoming tournament, so any meta changes are important to note. The new Compact SMG may inspire a close-combat meta in Season 5 of OG, which may eventually translate into standard Battle Royale.
As Fortnite OG continues to evolve, it could have unexpected effects on how players approach combat in all of Fortnite's game modes.