How to Watch the Rocket Blast Off Live Event in Fortnite OG
- Re-experience the first live event in Fortnite history this Saturday with the Blast Off Rocket Launch
- See what time the event will start in your region and how you can view in-game
The Rocket Blast Off live event is returning to Fortnite OG which will allow players to re-experience Fortnite’s first ever live event that paved the way for future iconic in-game moments. Fortnite OG is already approaching the end of Chapter 1 Season 4 as the classic mode continues to take fans back in time to feel the nostalgia of previous seasons.
Historically, Chapter 1 Season 4 was the first time we saw considerable changes made to major POIs, and the map began to shift away from its “OG” state. Since the launch of OG Season 4, fans have had ample opportunity to revisit Dusty Divot and Risky Reels and experience the game as it was seven years ago.
The original Rocket Blast Off event, held during Chapter 1 Season 4, was the first live event ever held in Fortnite. The rocket launch was viewed by millions of players around the world as everyone waited to see the impact it would have on the map. OG Chapter 1 Season 4’s Rocket Blast Off event will be the first live event in OG Fortnite’s history as it sets the stage for Season 5. Let’s take an early look at this event and what you can expect as we approach launch day.
What Time is the Rocket Blast Off Event?
The Rocket Blast Off Event will take place on July 26th at 2 PM ET and at the following times per region:
- West Coast US (PDT): July 26 at 11 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): July 26 at 2 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 26 at 7 PM
- Central Europe (CET): July 26 at 8 PM
- Japan (JST): July 27 at 3 AM
What is the Rocket Blast Off Event?
In the aftermath of the meteor striking the island, The Visitor has been seen lurking in various areas around the island leaving traces with rockets and secret bases. The Visitor will finally make his presence fully felt by launching a massive rocket into the sky, visible from any point on the island. If the event follows the same course of events from 2018, the rocket will partially break, leaving falling debris behind as it bends through time and space.
The Visitor’s movement throughout time and space will leave The Crack in the sky, which is the first sideways rift to appear on the island. During Chapter 1 Season 4, this crack continued to grow for the rest of the season. This can be expected in the days leading up to the conclusion of OG Season 4 on August 7th.
The Rift Will Be Red During the OG Event
Notable Fortnite leakers have released an image showing a red version of the rift that will appear after the Visitor leaves the island on the rocket. During the original event in 2018, the crack in the sky was blue and expanded throughout the sky accompanied with lightning strikes.
The appearance of a red rift could suggest that some story tweaks are coming in Season 5 that will take the story in a different direction than in 2018. It is certain that Fortnite will be revamping visuals and modernizing the live event experience to enhance what we saw in the original event. However, the red rift could suggest a major plot change that could steer Fortnite OG in its own direction entirely.
How to See the Rocket Blast Off Event?
Fortnite has come a long way in live event implementation since the rocket first took off in 2018. There wasn't always a live event queue you could hop into to guarantee you could catch a live event, you had to be in a game and in a position where you could see the rocket blasting off. Here are some tips that will help ensure you will see the rocket blasting off into the sky:
Log in Early
The Blast Off event is a huge deal for the Fortnite community and is expected to bring in many players who haven't touched the game in years. This could lead to server instability, which could impact loading times. Make sure you are logged in early and are ready to join a game just before the start of the event.
Join a game in the Fortnite OG Playlist
The Blast Off event will happen simultaneously in all ongoing Fortnite OG matches. Join the Fortnite OG playlist just a few minutes before the start of the event to ensure you are in the match when the event begins. It is always safe to arrive a few minutes early and find a safe spot to ensure you won't miss out.
Survive Until the Event Starts
Depending on how well you time your matchmaking up, you may have to survive for a few circles before the event starts. We recommend you land somewhere along the outskirts of the map, away from heavy player traffic. Players will still be out to hunt you even throughout the duration of the event and if you die, you miss it entirely. Survive long enough to get a weapon and hold out until the rocket blasts off.
Esports Impact of Rocket Launch Event
The Rocket Launch event will set the stage for Fortnite OG Season 5 and potentially alter the storyline of this game mode. Season 5 is set to release around August 7th and will bring new equipment, weapons and POIs for players to experience again.
While FNCS does not compete on Fortnite OG playlists, tournaments may still be held using Fortnite OG rules, making any upcoming changes relevant. We have no idea what the red rift means and if it will be significant, but we are certain that the Rocket Launch experience will differ from what we saw in 2018. Could we see a completely different story from the original Season 5?