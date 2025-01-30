Fortnite OG: Season 2 Downtime - Tilted Towers, FREE Rewards, & More
Fortnite OG is leaving Season 1 tomorrow, which is sad since it has been such a blast from the past. Returning to the moment where everything began for the wacky battle royale has been a treat, but Season 2 had to release eventually. Luckily, Epic Games has lined up the next iteration with a variety of fun-filled content.
Get ready to fight for your virtual life at Tilted Towers or investigate the terrifying Haunted Hills. A new reward pass is also going to be available to all Fortnite Crew members, which will only add to the fun of rediscovering your favorite season. Here's when you can expect to hop into Season 2, plus what Fortnite OG is adding tomorrow.
When Does Downtime Start for Fortnite OG: Season 2?
According to the FortniteStatus X account, downtime is officially beginning at 4 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, January 31st. The end of matchmaking for the night will probably begin at about 3:30 AM, so you'll have until then to play your favorite battle royale. Tilted Towers is coming back to stay tomorrow, and as such, it's a great time to be an OG fan.
Tonight is the perfect opportunity to finish your OG Pass for Season 1, since it'll be replaced with shiny new rewards in tomorrow's update. There are also new content drops coming to other game modes in Fortnite, such as Brick Life. Maintenance usually lasts for a few hours, but it often varies significantly. Here's a list of time zones so that you can figure out when downtime will initially begin on the 31st.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
What's Releasing in Fortnite OG: Season 2?
Lots of new and returning things are entering Fortnite in the 1/31 update, including the popular Tilted Towers POI. Tilted is only coming back in Fortnite OG as of now, but it could make its way onto the Chapter 6 Island at some point.
You can also expect new rewards, especially if you subscribe to Fortnite Crew. Beyond the returning weapons and expansive POIs is a fantastic update to Fortnite OG, so here's what you can expect to experience tomorrow.
Tilted Towers & Other POIs
The long-awaited return of Chapter 1: Season 2 is exciting primarily because of OG Tilted Towers, which is finally hitting the fan-favorite mode tomorrow morning. Not only is there a clocktower and various buildings to explore, but tiny skyscrapers are also entering the mix. As such, you'll be able to gain the high ground without having to climb a mountain, which is especially helpful in Zero-Build.
However, Tilted isn't the only OG location returning in the 1/31 update. Some of the other POIs coming tomorrow are Snobby Shores, the Haunted Hills, Shifty Shafts, and even the trash collection known as Junk Junction. Each location has multiple containers to open with guns and other equipment. With five more locations to explore on the OG Island, there's never been a better time to get back into Fortnite.
Nostalgic OG Pass - New Black Knight
The OG Pass is one of the most popular additions to Fortnite in recent years, as it contains dozens of extra collectibles for you to get throughout the nostalgic season. The last iteration saw a remake of the Renegade Raider outfit, and now they're bringing back other fan-favorite skins from Chapter 1, such as the Black Knight. It's also likely that some OG Pass rewards will be completely free, though you'll probably have to pay for the premium version to get all of the skins.
Another notable addition we've been made aware of by HYPEX, it seems that Cuddle Team Leader is getting a sparkling makeover. In addition to a few new skins, extra dances, powerful pickaxes, and some revamped gliders should be in the next OG Pass as well. We'll have to wait until the action-packed release tomorrow to see all of the available rewards, but the next pass is looking great so far.
More Chapter 1 Weapons
The Double Pump's return filled the hearts of every OG player with tremendous joy, so we're hoping that Epic Games delivers in Season 2. We may get to use Boogie Bombs and power-packed Miniguns, among dozens of other types of equipment from Chapter 1.
Season 2 of Fortnite is beloved for many reasons, including its fantastic loot pool. It looks like the Double Pump is here to stay, at least in the second season, so fans should look forward to a further return of the Chapter 1 meta in Fortnite OG. Many guns from the first season will still be available tomorrow, so the best setup won't change too much just yet.
New Ballistic & Brick Life Updates
Both Ballistic and Brick Life are receiving notable updates tomorrow to add new content and adjustments for balancing. Brick Life is a LEGO mode that offers you the opportunity to live a blocky life in a blocky world. Now, you'll be able to take a break from creating your dream home to complete special missions during the Valentine's Day event, which is officially releasing with Season 2 of Fortnite OG.
Ballistic is a more action-oriented mode that functions similarly to Rainbow Six Siege and other tactical FPS titles. ShiinaBR laid out a few of the changes coming to the game mode tomorrow, including the introduction of the Drum Gun and various buffs to popular weapons, like shotguns. It also appears that we can look forward to new gadgets and maps in Ballistic's excitement-packed future, adding more variety to the round-based fun.
