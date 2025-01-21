Fortnite OG: Everything We Know about Season 2 - Release Date, Tilted Towers, & More
The battle royale genre gained massive media attention about a decade ago, due in part to Fortnite's popularity. With a unique build-battle mechanic and a ton of fun cosmetics, it's no surprise that the third-person shooter is even bigger in 2025. One of the core ways that Epic Games has continued to keep Fortnite relevant is by extending its range of game modes.
Fortnite OG received massive praise among the original fans upon its exciting launch last December. Thousands of players have immersed themselves in Fortnite once again to get a taste of the battle royale's first chapter, but Season 1 is only the beginning of a new era of Fortnite. Season 2 of OG is releasing sooner than you might expect, so we're going to let you in on everything coming to the Chapter 1 Island soon.
Release Date for Fortnite OG: Season 2
The release date for Season 2 is closer than many fans realize. Season 2 has been officially announced, and it's gliding in with a few expansive POIs and some explosive weapons. Get ready for the Boogie Bomb party at Snobby Shores, because we're going back.
Fortnite OG: Season 2 releases on January 31st, likely around 8 AM Eastern Time. Downtime for the upcoming update hasn't been announced, but maintenance typically takes place at 4 AM Eastern Time or later. Within weeks, you'll be returning to Tilted Towers, the fan-favorite city with enough chests for every combatant.
How Long is Season 2?
Determining the length of Season 2 requires speculation since it's unlikely that it will be as long as the first iteration. Epic Games has indicated that they're interested in returning players to every season of Chapter 1 in 2025, which means that each season can't take up more than about a month.
Season 1 lasted for almost two months, so it's possible that the second season could be given the same treatment. However, it's far more likely that Epic Games will launch a new season each month, especially since the release date is the last day of January.
What's Coming in Season 2?
There are lots of exciting additions coming in Season 2, so we're going to walk through the biggest changes that might make it onto the Chapter 1 Island. Between Tilted Towers and a new style for the Black Knight, most players are glad that they don't have to wait too long to return to Chapter 1: Season 2.
Returning Points of Interest
Many POIs were added in Season 2, and we're expecting all of them to make a long-awaited comeback. The most notable location may be Tilted Towers, but it's not the only name you'll recognize if you played during Chapter 1. Junk Junction, Haunted Hills, Snobby Shores, and Shifty Shafts may also be added during the second season.
Since Season 2 will probably only last for a month, it's very possible that all the new locations will be added immediately, instead of releasing them one by one through weekly updates. Whether you like the city living of Tilted Towers or prefer the halls of Haunted Hills, the wackiness of the Chapter 1 map is coming back in full-force next week.
More OG Weapons
Season 2 introduced lots of power-packed weapons, along with an expanded loot pool. One of the most exciting possibilities is a return of the Snowball Launcher, which originally released during Season 2. Since the next season takes place in February, a snowy theme would fit with weather patterns in many parts of the world.
Hopefully the Boogie Bomb is also a part of next season's loot pool, but only time will tell. Epic Games may decide to unvault equipment periodically, as they usually sprinkle in a few new items each week. The most notable weapon that could appear in Season 2 is Cupid's Crossbow since Valentine's Day is right around the corner.
Double Pump is Likely Here to Stay
The Double Pump mechanic was finally put back into Fortnite with the launch of OG mode. It was originally removed halfway through Chapter 1 due to its overpowered nature, but Epic realized that Fortnite OG wouldn't be complete without it. Double Pump allows you to fire two Pump Shotguns in a row without any cooldown.
Pulling off a Double Pump is a great way to knock out an enemy swiftly, so fans who plan to play Fortnite OG should make sure to learn the trick. It doesn't look like Epic Games will remove Double Pump in Season 2, especially considering that it was originally present in the early seasons of Chapter 1. Hopefully we'll get to use Double Pump for a few more months before it's gone again forever.
Remixed Season 2 Battle Pass
Many Fortnite fans don't like OG mode, but they're happy to earn a few extra cosmetics through the newest reward system. The OG Pass only has one iteration so far, but with it we received a few reskins for fan-favorite outfits from Chapter 1. Soon enough, even the Black Knight may get a paint job, as the Season 2 teaser has indicated the skin's return.
We're expecting new versions of the Black Knight and Sparkle Specialist outfits, but there's no indication of what might fill other slots in the OG Pass. What we do know is that it will be packed to the brim with pickaxes, contrails, gliders, and musical emotes. A new Floss dance might even be available. Like the Season 1 pass, there will likely only be a few dozen items to earn, but that's perfectly fine if Season 2 only lasts for one month.