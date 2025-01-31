Fortnite OG: Season 3 Release Date Confirmed - New POIs, John Wick, & More
After almost a decade of Fortnite: Battle Royale, Epic Games has finally reached the sixth chapter. Though the newest iteration of Fortnite is filled with fun theming like Godzilla and Oni Masks, sometimes all that players want is to return to the early days of the famous third-person shooter.
RELATED: More Jujutsu Kaisen Skins Are Coming, Including a Major Villain
Chapter 1 may not be around anymore, but Epic Games is bringing it back with Fortnite OG. Season 2 just dropped today, and players are already looking even further into the future to get a glimpse at what the mode may offer throughout 2025. Here's what you need to know about Season 3 of Fortnite OG, plus when it'll likely release.
When Does Fortnite OG: Season 3 Release?
The launch of Season 2 has revealed the release date of Fortnite OG's next adventure. ShiinaBR shared a post on X this morning to spread the news that the third season of OG will launch on March 25th. Today's patch notes revealed that Season 2 will end on the 25th of March, so this information is official.
RELATED: LEGO Fortnite: Patch Notes for Brick Life's Valentine's Day Event - Possible Downtime, FREE Rewards, & More
Season 3 will surely offer new weapons and locations from the beloved era of Fortnite, but there'll also likely be remixed versions of Battle Pass skins from the third season. Most notably, the John Wick outfit and Take The L dance could both get new versions in the OG Pass, which is available at no additional cost to any player with an active Fortnite Crew subscription.
X users, such as Surya Sudharsun, have been sharing their approval regarding the length of recent Fortnite OG seasons. The first iteration was around for about two months, and it looks like Season 2 is getting the same treatment. Hopefully, Epic Games will continue to offer a few months per season so that each OG fan can have ample time to explore their favorite version of Chapter 1.
NEXT: Sabrina Carpenter Could Join the Fortnite Festival Soon — What We Know