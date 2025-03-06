Fortnite OG: Everything We Know about Season 3 - Release Date, John Wick, & More
Fortnite OG has already hosted the return of the first and second seasons of the action-packed battle royale. Popular locations like Tilted Towers, Haunted Hills, and Salty Springs are now explorable once again, and there's even more wacky fun coming to Fortnite's nostalgic game mode soon.
The next season of Fortnite OG is just around the corner. With it, many fan-favorite POIs and weapons are set to return. Not everyone played during the third season of Chapter 1, so this guide will break down exactly what to expect from Season 3.
When Does Fortnite OG: Season 3 Release?
Season 3 of Fortnite OG will probably release on March 25th, according to the in-game timer. X dataminers like ShiinaBR have been sharing the news ever since the release of Season 2, as it's surprising to many that the first two seasons have lasted for nearly two months each.
It's unclear exactly how long Season 3 will last, but it'll likely end at some point in May if we study the length of previous seasons. A new OG Pass is on its way too, so get ready to add more fun-filled cosmetics to your locker.
How Will Ranked Play Change in Fortnite OG: Season 3?
For those who enjoy the competitive side of Fortnite OG, there are lots of ways that the meta will shift. The return of Lucky Landing will make it an instant hot drop for thousands of players, while the Hand Cannon and Crossbow might change the way players approach combat.
The Hunting Rifle may also be added back into the loot pool, which will significantly increase the presence of long-range combat encounters. Hunting rifles are hard to master, but most Fortnite OG players have a wealth of experience, so be on the lookout for snipers in a bush.
What's Coming in Season 3?
We have a pretty good idea of what's to come in Fortnite OG: Season 3. POIs from Chapter 1 are returning, and the loot pool will grow even bigger. It's unlikely that any major vehicles will be introduced, but there may be some new equipment that'll make traveling easier.
Lucky Drop Spots
The biggest addition coming in Season 3, Fortnite OG will bring back Lucky Landing, a beautiful town with unique architecture and a cherry blossom tree. This is the biggest location being added, but many small map updates are also on the horizon.
The meteor may make a comeback in Season 3. Fortnite's iconic meteor crashed into the Chapter 1 Island in Season 4, so Epic Games probably wants to replicate the popular live event. The map won't update in Season 3 nearly as much as it did in Season 2, but all the little changes will still offer something fresh.
Nostalgic Weapons
An updated loot pool is a guarantee in every new season of Fortnite OG. The most notable weapons returning are the Hand Cannon, Hunting Rifle, and the Crossbow. The Hunting Rifle is a sniper that requires a challenging level of control, though its return may mark a shift towards long-range combat.
It's usually difficult for new players to handle the Hunting Rifle, but Fortnite OG's player-base is made up primarily of experienced fans. Since Fortnite OG takes inspiration directly from Chapter 1, the next season probably won't introduce any never-before-seen guns.
Possible LTMs
Limited-time modes were one of the best things about Chapter 1, but there's no word on which might return in the third season of Fortnite OG. The popular mode Blitz is an LTM similar to Battle Royale but with fast-paced gameplay.
A team-based mode, Teams of 20 may also be available once again. Split up into five teams, players fight for the most eliminations to achieve victory. It's unlikely that LTMs will return in Season 3, but Fortnite OG continues to surprise fans with new additions, so nothing is off the table.
An Updated OG Pass
Though cosmetics from the original Season 3 probably won't return, the OG Pass will still have a variety of wacky cosmetics to hold you over until Chapter 6: Season 3. If we're making predictions based off of Fortnite OG's first two seasons, then Season 3 will offer a few rewards based around nostalgic skins and emotes.
Take The L was a dance earnable in the Season 3 Battle Pass, and we'll likely see a remixed version of the hilarious emote. John Wick was the mascot for Season 3, so hopefully a new skin will be available for the action character. If you don't want to purchase more V-Bucks, Fortnite's next OG Pass will be available to all players subscribed to Fortnite Crew.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.