What We Know About Fortnite OG: Season 4 - New POIs, Release Date and more
The launch of Fortnite OG as a separate game mode completely captivated the fan-base back in December, and its content stream hasn't slowed down since. Though Season 3 has lasted a few months, a fourth iteration is set to be released soon.
Season 4 of OG will bring players back to one of the most popular time periods in Fortnite's history. The original iteration had a superhero theme and a special POI, so get ready to learn about everything coming to Fortnite OG this June.
Release Date for Fortnite OG: Season 4
The fourth iteration of Fortnite OG will release on June 7th or 8th, alongside the next season of Chapter 6. Though the season will end at 2 PM EDT on June 7th, maintenance may be extra long to make room for all the new content.
RELATED: Darth Jar Jar is Coming This Week - All New Content in Fortnite v35.10 Update
As OG and Battle Royale are very different, we aren't expecting their new seasons to directly connect in any way. However, both the Battle Pass and OG Pass should switch on June 7th, so make sure to complete both by then if you don't want to miss out on any cosmetics.
Zone
Downtime
PDT
11AM
EDT
2PM
UTC
7PM
CET
8PM
How Will the Competitive Scene Look in Fortnite OG: Season 4?
Ranked play for Season 4 will be more volatile than past iterations of Fortnite OG. The fan-favorite Drum Gun will probably be introduced to the loot pool. This fast-paced gun can shoot high bursts of damage that leave less-experienced players in the dust.
RELATED: Riot Cofounder Says Epic Terms are "Too Onerous" for Arcane Fortnite Skins
If Double Pump is present in Season 4, then Fortnite OG will likely be a battle between those who use Pump Shotguns and players who wield the power of a Drum Gun. For competitive Fortnite fans who don't like the constant melee meta in Chapter 6, Fortnite OG may be a better bet since it focuses more heavily on firearms.
What's Coming in Season 4?
Chapter 1: Season 4 was a turning point for Fortnite. Many players were experiencing the free-to-play shooter for the first time, while Epic was still improving on their seasonal formula.
RELATED: Fortnite's New 'Companions' Cosmetic: Guide, Leaks, All Features
We'll walk you through which guns and locations to expect in Season 4, along with how they might affect the battlefield in Fortnite OG.
Dusty Divot will Rise from the Ashes
Dusty Depot is one of Chapter 1's most iconic POIs, but unfortunately, it got destroyed at the beginning of Season 4. A meteor crashed into the original Island, leaving Dusty Divot in the depot's place.
Dusty Divot features a research center with a plethora of loot to be scavenged. Perhaps the most exciting thing about the crater's return are Hop Rocks, which grant you a low-gravity boost upon consumption.
Other than Dusty Divot, you can also expect a return to Risky Reels, Villain Lair, and Hero Mansion. The Chapter 1 Island is about to get a huge upgrade, though it's unclear if every Season 4 POI will be released all at once.
What are Hop Rocks?
You can find Hop Rocks around the Dusty Divot impact area, so they're easy to get your hands on. Along with a higher jump, you'll also gain resistance to all fall damage, allowing you to hop to your heart's content. Hop Rocks offer a new way to approach high-ground combat, especially if you hot drop at Dusty Divot.
RELATED: Peterbot & AussieAntics Win the Fortnite Pro-am
New Weapons are Inbound
If Fortnite OG follows the original timeline, then crossbows will be vaulted at the beginning of Season 4. You can expect weapons like the Burst Assault Rifle and Dual Pistols to make a comeback, but the Drum Gun may be the most notable weapon we expect to return.
The Drum Gun was added in Chapter 1: Season 4. Though its accuracy is lacking, this weapon outputs high damage with a fast fire rate, so it was one of the best guns in Chapter 1 if you knew how to properly wield its power.
As a powerful assault weapon, the Drum Gun's return will offer an unstable, yet useful, way to approach combat in Fortnite OG, but you may want to practice with it in Creative to get a taste of the Drum Gun's recoil.
Superhero Skins will Make a Comeback
The Superhero theme in Chapter 1: Season 4 was well-received by Fortnite fans, so there's a lot of potential for the OG Pass. Rewards might include new variants for the Carbide or Omega skins, both of which are hero-themed.
Looking past the superhero outfits, Zoey was another fan-favorite who could get a remix, especially since Fortnite OG's previous passes had a diverse lineup of cosmetics. The Omega skin was the tier 100 reward in Season 4, so it's likely to receive a new variant eventually.