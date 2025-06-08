Fortnite OG: Everything You Need to Know about Season 4
A meteor just crashed into the map in Fortnite OG, and players are returning to the nostalgic Dusty Divot to fight over the destroyed territory. Alongside new POIs and weapons, Fortnite OG also comes equipped with a new battle pass in Season 4.
We're going to walk you through everything Epic just released in Fortnite OG, along with how the competitive scene has changed this June.
Ranked Removed from Fortnite OG - How Will it Affect Competitive?
In a huge blow to Fortnite OG's competitive community, ranked matchmaking has been disabled for Season 4. Epic Games recently stated that it could be enabled again in a future update, but that's not a guarantee.
Fortnite OG is arguably more competitive than Battle Royale since it doesn't contain as many overpowered weapons. While this change will likely help create faster matchmaking in unranked, it's unfortunate for pro players who prefer OG to other game modes.
We'll have to wait and see how disabling ranked will affect Fortnite OG's player count, but for now, expect more competitive players in each match. At the very least, Epic won't be discontinuing competitive events that use Fortnite OG, according to a recent X post by FortniteStatus.
Dusty Divot & Other Fan-Favorite POIs Return
The giant crater known as Dusty Divot is finally back on the Chapter 1 Island, but that's not all that's returned in Season 4. Risky Reels, Villain Lair, and the legendary Hero Mansion have all reappeared on the map.
Use the Hop Rocks at Dusty Divot to jump higher, offering a height advantage over opponents. Next, visit Risky Reels for an authentic drive-in experience, perhaps with a few firefights.
Overall, the return of four popular POIs will surely shake up competitive play in OG, especially since Hop Rocks offer a powerful ability.
• Hero Mansion
• Villain Lair
• Risky Reels
• Dusty Divot
Shopping Carts are Back!
As one of the first vehicles added to Fortnite: Battle Royale, Shopping Carts are back on the Chapter 1 Island. You can use the carts to push other players around, while hills provide the best experience for thrill seekers, but take note that they don't have brakes.
Though Shopping Carts aren't especially powerful, they're fun to use and represent the beginning of Fortnite's tango with cars and planes, as these simple carts set the stage for dozens of future vehicles.
The Blast Off Event is Coming
Live events are typically reserved for Battle Royale, but Epic is bringing back one of Chapter 1's most notable memories from the nostalgic years of Fortnite. The Blast Off event will go live in Fortnite OG on July 26th.
If you like live events or rocket launches, then you're in for a treat this July. The Visitor is back, and it looks like history is repeating itself once again.
Powerful OG Equipment
Season 4 has brought back a wide variety of weapons and equipment to use at Dusty Divot. New guns will be added as we get deeper into June and July, so look forward to wielding the Drum Gun while hopping around with a Jetpack.
The Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle is available in Fortnite OG immediately, which means that we may see a shift towards long-range combat in the coming months. Hop Rocks provide a way to reach high places, too, so securing the high ground is essential in Season 4.
Here's every piece of equipment coming in Season 4 of Fortnite OG:
• Apples (Live on Launch)
• Hop Rocks (Live on Launch)
• Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (Live on Launch)
• Bouncer
• Mushrooms
• Dual Pistols
• Drum Gun
• Stink Bomb
• Jetpack
Weapons Returning from Fortnite OG: Season 3
Quite a few guns from Season 3 of Fortnite OG are sticking around, so here's every item that the official patch notes lists as returning:
• Assault Rifle
• Burst Assault Rifle
• Scoped Assault Rifle
• Light Machine Gun
• Minigun
• Revolver
• Pistol
• Suppressed Pistol
• Suppressed Submachine Gun
• Tactical Submachine Gun
• Pump Shotgun
• Tactical Shotgun
• Heavy Shotgun
• Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
• Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
• Hunting Rifle
• Grenade Launcher
• Rocket Launcher
• Guided Missile
• Boogie Bomb
• Bushes
• Cozy Campfire
• Clingers
• Grenade
• Impulse Grenade
• Remote Explosives
• Port-A-Bunker
• Damage Trap
• Launch Pad (non-throwable version)
• Bandages
• Med Kits
• Shield Potions
• Small Shield Potions
• Slurp Juice
• Chug Jugs
Brand-New Cosmetics in the OG Pass
Like every major update to Fortnite, a new collection of cosmetics has been added via the OG Pass. The O.M.E.G.A. Suit Alpha is the most notable skin, as it's a variant of one of the most popular outfits from Chapter 1.
The Street Wave Teknique and The Visitor (Reality Unknown) are also great skins, plus you can earn entire cosmetic sets for each costume. If you're looking to add to your OG wardrobe, then don't miss out on the pass in Season 4.
Each skin has a unique secondary style to unlock as you rank up, so get ready for a summer of cosmetic fun in Fortnite!