Rifts Return to Rework the Meta in Fortnite OG Season 5: Downtime and Content Schedule
The rifts of Chapter 1 are back in action in Fortnite OG, which means it'll soon be time for a new season yet again. Chapter 6: Season 4 and OG: Season 5 are launching together in early August, offering players new skins, extra biomes, and most importantly, an arsenal of unique weapons.
We're going to give you the rundown on what we expect to see in Season 5, along with how the competitive landscape will forever be changed in Fortnite OG.
When Does Fortnite OG: Season 5 Begin?
If you're ready to move on from Season 4 and return to Paradise Palms, then prepare for a new content drop on August 7th. Reports by ShiinaBR indicate that downtime is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM EDT, during which the servers will be unavailable for a few hours to undergo maintenance.
Rifts are about to bring a whole new side to the OG Island, and the latest weapons will shake up the third-person combat immensely. Here's a look at when downtime begins in Fortnite in your region on August 7th.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 6th at 10:30 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 7th at 1:30 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 7th at 6:30 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 7th at 7:30 AM
• Japan (JST): August 7th at 2:30 PM
Esports Impact: Season 5 Could Affect the Loot Pool in Battle Royale
In Season 5 of OG, new guns are set to be introduced to the loot pool. The Combat SMG, Heavy Sniper Rifle, and Double-Barrel Shotgun will each add a fresh way to approach combat, especially for close-range combatants. A replacement may be needed for Double Pump eventually, so the latest SMG and shotgun could help fill that void.
Some of the guns returning to Fortnite OG could also make a comeback in BR, Reload, or Blitz if they prove popular, which would have a drastic effect on future esports tournaments. Close-combat weaponry is about to get even more varied in Fortnite OG, so let's take a closer look at how everything will be implemented in Season 5.
What's Coming in Fortnite OG: Season 5?
Like other seasons of Fortnite OG in 2025, players should prepare for new POIs, special guns, and a fresh OG Pass full of nostalgic goodies!
Speedy Vehicles
The All Terrain Kart is making a speedy return to Fortnite OG in Season 5. Season 5 was a turning point for Fortnite because it introduced one of the first real vehicles to the Island. The All-Terrain Kart set the stage for future cars, planes, and even hoverboards, so its addition in Season 5 of OG will completely change how players travel between POIs.
A new biome is being added to the map in August, and the All Terrain Kart will be an essential tool in exploring the desert. The video above posted by FortniteBR offers a quick clip of the All Terrain Kart in action in Chapter 1: Season 5.
New Biomes Incoming
Season 5 of OG is bringing the desert back to the Island, so start packing for a trip to Paradise Palms! The desert has various named and unnamed locations within its borders, offering players a whole new region to discover. Whether you plan to explore the revamped Race Track or the Dino Park, Season 5's desert offers a plethora of exciting locales.
In addition to the desert, there will likely also be smaller changes across the Island. Dusty Divot may soon look more like a forest than a crater, so prepare to explore a very different location at the Island's center.
Extra Weapons for All Play Styles
The Double-Barrel Shotgun, Suppressed Assault Rifle, Heavy Sniper Rifle, and Combat SMG were all added in Chapter 1: Season 5, so we're expecting to see them once again in August. The new weapons may promote a close-combat meta in OG mode, though the Heavy Sniper Rifle will also offer a new option for long-range attackers.
If the latest weapons aren't enough to get you excited, then perhaps the new equipment will be more your style. The Port-A-Fortress, Grappler, and Shockwave Grenade should be in the loot lineup for Season 5, which may help even the playing field between builders and non-builders. It's unclear if every type of equipment listed above will be added immediately on August 7th, but at the very least, we should get a few new weapons on day one.
What Might the OG Pass Contain in Season 5?
For players who don't particularly enjoy Fortnite OG, the latest reward pass may be all that you care about this August. Season 5 will grant all Fortnite Crew subscribers an OG Pass at no extra cost, and we expect the new skins to be revamped versions of outfits from Chapter 1: Season 5. Check out the original C1:S5 battle pass trailer above to get a glimpse of what was offered in previous years.
There are plenty of fan-favorite cosmetics from Season 5 to bring back to life with a new coat of paint, but the three outfits that we think are most likely to return are Ragnarok, Sun Strider, and Drift. Drift offered multiple customization options, so hopefully a new iteration would also have many secondary styles to earn.