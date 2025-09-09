Fortnite OG: Season 6 Release Date - Zombies Return for Halloween!
Season 6 of Chapter 1 was a fun time in Fortnite's history, as it was the first iteration of Epic's battle royale to be based around Halloween. With October just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take a peek at what to expect in the next OG adventure, which may include a few revamped skins.
Whether you played during Chapter 1 or not, Fortnite OG provides a fun experience that all competitive players can get behind. Here's everything that'll likely be released in Season 6, along with how Fortnite OG's meta will be affected.
When Does Season 6 Release in Fortnite OG?
If you're ready for the Halloween fun, then you'll have to wait about four more weeks. Epic Games has planned for Fortnite OG: Season 6 to release on October 3rd at 2:30 AM Eastern Time, according to the Season 5 OG Pass. If you're in an alternate time zone, take a look below to find out when OG: Season 6 will begin in your region.
• West Coast US (PDT): October 2nd at 11:30 PM
• East Coast (EDT): October 3rd at 2:30 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): October 3rd at 7:30 AM
• Central Europe (CET): October 3rd at 8:30 AM
• Japan (JST): October 3rd at 3:30 PM
Competitive Impact in OG: What's Meta in Season 6?
If Fortnite OG follows a similar release pattern to the original timeline in Season 6, then the Quad Launcher and Mounted Turret will likely be a few of the best weapons next season. The addition of the Pumpkin Launcher and Dynamite will also contribute to an explosive meta, so builders will need to beware this Halloween.
What's Coming in Fortnite OG: Season 6?
Season 6 originally had a Halloween slant in Chapter 1, so it'll coincide perfectly with Fortnitemares. Along with new POIs and spooky cosmetics, an update to the loot pool will create a terrifying meta shift just in time for October!
Prepare for the Island in the Sky
The Floating Island is about to rise up from the fan-favorite Loot Lake POI, which will create one of the most interesting locales in Chapter 1's history. Exploring the floating location is a great way to scout out the surrounding area, plus it's a huge attraction, so it'll probably be the number-one hot drop spot in Season 6.
In addition to the Floating Island, you can expect minor updates to already-existing POIs like Fatal Fields, Hero Mansion, Villain Lair, and the introduction of the Haunted Castle. If you missed out on Chapter 1: Season 6, then soon you'll have another chance to explore one of Fortnite's spookiest maps!
Faster Vehicles Touch Down on the Map
Fortnite OG has experimented with vehicles in the form of Golf Carts and Shopping Carts, but the Quadcrashers will take mobility to a whole new level. Not only are Quadcrashers the perfect vehicle for speeding across the Chapter 1 Island, but you can even boost while riding them to fly into the air while on a cliff or hill. While Season 6 will likely only introduce Quadcrashers, it'll set the stage for the addition of planes in OG: Season 7.
Zombies are about to Invade!
Cube Monsters are likely to enter the OG Island in Season 6, as they were present in the original iteration. The monsters drop loot upon being defeated, so while they make gameplay more difficult, there are upsides to having NPC enemies roaming the map.
Cube Monsters can deal damage at melee range, but keeping your distance is an easy way to deal with these Halloween creatures. Epic Games rarely released NPC enemies in Fortnite's first chapter, so the Cube Monsters are a fun deviation from the norm in Fortnite OG.
Spooktastic Weaponry Will Switch Up the Loot Pool
An updated loot pool will be a highlight in Season 6, with the addition of the Fiend Hunter Crossbow and Six Shooter. We're also expecting the Pumpkin Launcher to be unvaulted in time for Halloween to provide a spooky option for fans of explosive weapons. The Heavy Assault Rifle and Mounted Turret will both provide a high-damage option for competitive OG players, but there's even more equipment coming in the form of throwables and gadgets.
Dynamite will probably be available in Season 6 to counter builders, while the Shadow Stone can turn the user invisible and provides a nice speed buff for a quick retreat. In the list of equipment below, you'll find a compilation of all the new items we might see on the battlefield in Fortnite OG: Season 6.
• Quad Launcher
• Pumpkin Launcher
• Fiend Hunter Crossbow
• Heavy Assault Rifle
• Mounted Turret
• Six Shooter
• Dynamite
• Balloon
• Shadow Stone
A Halloween-Themed OG Pass
Cosmetic collectors are in luck for Season 6, as we're expecting three new outfits and a fun variety of other items to be available in the OG Pass. We predict that Fable, Dire, and DJ Yonder will be the three skins that receive revamped outfits, though Calamity is also a strong contender.