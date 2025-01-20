Fortnite OG: Tilted Towers is Coming Soon - Release Date & More
Fortnite has had dozens of locations throughout all six chapters of its history. Chapter 1 features the most nostalgic points of interest, which isn't a surprise since it's the original iteration of the build-battling battle royale. Salty Springs has been fun to revisit during the first season of Fortnite OG, but a more notable POI is on its way, possibly in less than two weeks.
The beloved city of Tilted Towers was easily the most popular point of interest in Chapter 1. Fortnite fans remember dropping at the location to engage in wacky-warfare with Boogie Bombs and Shopping Carts, so Epic Games is finally allowing players to return to the fan-favorite city in OG mode.
When Does Tilted Towers Release in Fortnite OG?
The FortniteGame X account posted an image this morning teasing the return of Chapter 1: Season 2. Fans can get a look at popular skins gliding into the town of Tilted Towers, along with a description reading, "We're Going Full Tilt."
We're expecting that Tilted Towers will be available in OG immediately once Season 2 returns on January 31st. However, Tilted didn't originally release until the middle of Season 2, so it's up in the air as to whether it'll be added in January or later down the line.
Tilted Towers features multiple high-rise buildings, along with a few smaller houses. The various buildings help keep combat fresh and exciting, as you never know what's around the next turn. Most importantly, the addition of mini-skyscrapers in Fortnite OG will offer an opportunity for players to fight over the high ground.
What are Players Saying about Fortnite OG: Season 2?
Though the reintroduction of Tilted Towers is exciting for most long-term players, fans like Just2Red don't want to leave Season 1 just yet. Fortnite OG released in early December of 2024, offering a time machine back to the third-person shooter's early days. Since Season 2 is dropping in less than 2 weeks, we've not even had two months to enjoy the first season.
Season 2 of Fortnite OG will likely be even shorter than the first, as Epic Games seems to want each season to be less lengthy compared to their original counterpart. A new reward pass will also be offered on January 31st, so make sure to complete your OG Pass for Season 1 before February.
