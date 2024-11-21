Fortnite OG To Get A Unique Battle Pass
Fortnite is going back to the OG days in its next update, and Battle Royale fans couldn't be more pleased with the action-packed announcement. There will be returning weapons, equipment, and possibly even cosmetics from Chapter 1, the excitement-packed first iteration of what we now know as Fortnite: Battle Royale.
Along with the return of OG content, we will be getting a Battle Pass exclusive to the new game mode, according to @HYPEX on X. We're going to walk fans through every detail we know about the new reward system, and how you'll be able to unlock the OG Battle Pass in Chapter 6.
When Will the OG Battle Pass Release?
Fortnite OG will be getting its own battle pass with a new set of flashy cosmetics, as indicated by @HYPEX on X. The new pass will be completely separate from the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass and the Music Pass, which are other reward systems that allow you to earn unique items.
Chapter 1 of Fortnite is loved by millions of gamers, so the introduction of not only the OG mode, but also an entirely separate Battle Pass is sending fans into a wave of excitement. Since Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite OG will launch on December 6th, that's also when the new pass may release.
How Long Will the OG Battle Pass Last?
X leaker @HYPEX has also confirmed that the shield-slurping won't ever stop because each month of Chapter 6 is set to return to a new season of the revered Chapter 1. The third-person shooter mayhem may last a month per season, but many players are curious about how long they'll have to earn their dazzling rewards.
Although nothing is confirmed, it's very likely that each month will have a new OG Battle Pass, or that there will be one pass themed around Chapter 1 that will last for the better part of 2025. If it's a monthly pass, then it'll probably contain less cosmetics than usual, like the Remix Battle Pass. Fans may need to play Fortnite OG exclusively to rank up the newest pass, too.
What Will be Included in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass?
As per usual, the OG Battle Pass will probably have skins, emotes, and pickaxes. Other types of cosmetics may also appear, but we don't know if the rewards will be themed around Chapter 1, or something else entirely. New variants of OG skins like Zoey could be incoming soon, but we'll have to wait until the Chapter 6 mayhem commences to find out definitively.
Will OG Skins Make a Return?
As of now, it's unclear if OG Battle Pass content will make an appearance in Chapter 6, but according to @HYPEX, it's not probable. Since Epic Games indicated to players that the content wouldn't return in the future, it's unlikely that they'll ever decide to implement Chapter 1 Battle Pass skins as a reward in Fortnite again.
Although there are tons of Fortnite fans who would love to add the Lynx or Peely outfits to their collection, there are also a significant amount of players who would be upset with the decision, since Epic Games initially advertised the Battle Pass to be exclusive to each season. However, Fortnite has recently changed this policy and all upcoming pass content will be allowed to appear in the shop at some point in the future.
It's possible that Epic Games could change the policy again to include cosmetics from the first four chapters of the battle royale, but that would probably happen years down the line, well after most of the original player-base stop playing Fortnite.
How Many Items Will There be In the OG Battle Pass?
Since each iteration of OG Fortnite is set to last for only a month, the new Battle Pass may be shorter than that of a regular season. If they follow the recent Remix pass, then it's possible that we'll only get to earn around 60 items, instead of 100+ cosmetics.
Athough unconfirmed, the OG Battle Pass might even contain multiple variants for its skins, which we've seen in previous Battle Passes. Regardless of how many items there are to collect, players will be happy to have a new set of rewards to earn that'll hold them over between each new season of the third-person shooter.
How Much Will the Fortnite OG Battle Pass Cost?
While you're battling it out at Retail Row, you'll want to save some V-Bucks for the new Battle Pass. There's no official confirmation on how much the OG Battle Pass will cost yet, but Epic Games announced that the regular Battle Passes will be priced 50 V-Bucks higher starting in Chapter 6.
If the OG Battle Pass does contain less fun-filled cosmetics, then it would be fair for Epic Games to mark it down to 500 V-Bucks or so, but only time will tell how much we'll have to pay for an assortment of nostalgic vanity items.
Will the Fortnite OG Battle Pass be Included with a Crew Subscription?
As the Fortnite Crew subscription currently includes the standard Battle Pass, many fans have speculated that the LEGO Pass and Music Pass could be added to it. Epic Games recently announced that each pass will be introduced as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription upon Chapter 6's release, so the OG Battle Pass will almost certainly be added as well.
The Fortnite Crew is an exclusive subscription that costs $11.99 USD per month, which is a bargain compared to buying each pass individually. The subscription may see a price increase during the explosive Chapter 6 to accommodate the other passes being added, but even if that's the case, $15 or $20 is a small price to pay when they're nearly doubling the amount of content players can earn.
Unfortunately, in Chapter 6 you'll be unable to earn rewards from passes if you unsubscribe from Fortnite Crew mid-season, which is the trade-off for including every pass.
How Many Battle Passes are There in Fortnite?
After the Chapter 6 update, there will be four battle passes in Fortnite. These include the Battle Pass, Music Pass, LEGO Pass, and soon the OG Battle Pass, too. It's possible that Epic Games could introduce a pass themed around a new game mode in the future, which would add even more rewards to earn in the already cosmetic-filled world of Fortnite.
