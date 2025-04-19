Old Fortnite x Star Wars Datamined Skins Could Appear in Chapter 6 Season 3
- Skins that have been hidden away in the game files could finally make their appearance in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3
As Fortnite gears up for its official Star Wars reveal later today, trusted Fortnite source @ShiinaBR on X has given fans an early look at some of the items that may be coming in the game's Star Wars-themed Battle Pass for Chapter 6, Season 3, Galactic Battle. New Star Wars POIs will be brought into the map as well which would bring new bosses, henchmen and NPCs for players to battle and interact with.
Leaked Characters
There are three skins that have been in the game files for some time but are yet to make an appearance in the game. These three skins are:
- Darth Sidious: As the main antagonist running the Sith and establishing its foundation in both the prequels and main trilogy, it is possible Darth Sidious could enter the game as a boss in one of the new rumored POIs. Another interesting theory is that Sidious could be an unlockable skin in the new battle pass, perhaps paired with a force-lightning emote. If implemented, this would surely be one of the most visually impressive emotes in the game.
- Tie Fighter Pilot: This seems like a prime candidate for an early-mid tier skin in the battle pass as it is not a specific main character. The Tie Fighter Pilot could also be an enemy in a Sith-related POI that would include a boss fight or questline.
- Rebel Leia Organa: Rebel Leia could be an end of pass skin as well as a main character for a questline in one of the new POIs. If there is an Alderaan POI, Leia would make a perfect questline NPC on her home planet.
Esports Impact
With tonight giving us the first confirmed look at all of the Star Wars content being added to the game, we will be able to see firsthand how these changes will impact the map for this season. The addition of multiple new Star Wars POIs, the pacing and strategy of competitive play will be completely altered. Top players will need to develop strategies to maximize new mythics and boss fights as soon as possible in order to gain an advantage.
Right after the expected start of the season (May 2nd), the FNCS Pro-Am kicks off. This event is on May 10th in Los Angeles and will bring together the biggest stars and best players in the world.
With one of the most-watched events in all of esports starting just days after the launch of Chapter 6, Season 3, tonight's announcements could not be more crucial. Below is the Lobby List for the Pro-Am:
How to Watch
ShiinaBR believes the Fortnite announcement could take place tonight at 10:30 PM ET, but no official time has been announced. This would be roughly two hours after the start of the Star Wars Celebration livestream. The livestream will be taking place on the official Star Wars YouTube channel. Stay tuned for comprehensive updates as the announcements start!