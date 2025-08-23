Fortnite: One Punch Man Collab Delayed & New Cosmetics Leaked
One Punch Man is the next anime racing into Fortnite, but Epic has yet to announce a definitive release date for Saitama and his animated cast members. The latest Fortnite: Battle Royale crossover might introduce new anime skins, vehicle decals, or even another mythic weapon.
New leaks have emerged this week that point towards a possible release date for One Punch Man in Fortnite. Read on to figure out when you can play as your favorite power-packed character and what to expect from One Punch Man once he lands in the shop.
One Punch Man May Release on August 27th
Though many fans were hoping that One Punch Man would launch in the Item Shop last night, that didn't come to fruition. Now, leakers like SamLeakss, ShiinaBR, and snowtaco117 have taken to posting on X about the next possible date, which is rumored for August 27th.
A new outfit is likely, along with the usual back bling, pickaxe, and emotes. Vehicle decals with One Punch Man designs have also been leaked, so there should be a lot to look forward to when the collab officially drops.
When Does the Item Shop Update?
The Item Shop often updates at 8 PM Eastern Time, so here's when players should expect the One Punch Man cosmetics to enter the store if they're released on August 27th.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 27th at 5 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 27th at 8 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 28th at 1 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 28th at 2 AM
• Japan (JST): August 28th at 9 AM
One Punch Man Cosmetics Leaked
Saitama, Genos, and Tatsumaki should receive a full pack of cosmetics each, complete with skins, back blings, emotes, and even instruments, according to ShiinaBR and l3stei on X. A few vehicle decals have also been leaked by SamLeakss and ShiinaBR, which display the faces of Saitama and Genos.
If a One Punch Man crossover is successful, then Epic would likely create another round of cosmetics for a second Item Shop release. Fubuki or Garou would also be good picks for skins, so hopefully they'll be added at some point. SamLeakss and ShiinaBR have specifically indicated that Saitama and Genos could be available to buy, but Epic may create other characters, too.
It's fairly clear now that Saitama or any of his fellow cast members won't be available in a battle pass anytime soon, so buying One Punch Man items in the shop may be the only way to collect cosmetics surrounding the animated superhero.
Esports Impact: Could One Punch Man Receive A Mythic Weapon?
There are already lots of powerful weapons in Chapter 6: Season 4, but it wouldn't hurt to add another one. If a mythic is added to the loot pool, it might allow you to one-shot enemies or at least take out a full health bar with every hit.
A one-shot weapon would wreak havoc on the current meta, as nobody would be able to compete effectively. Building and using defense items might become the accepted strategy in the competitive community if you can defeat enemies with a single attack, so players would have to remain vigilant constantly.
Anime items, like the Kamehameha, have been added in the past, so it's not out of the question that new equipment will be released alongside the One Punch Man cosmetics.