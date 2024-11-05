Report: Fortnite OG to Become a Permanent Feature
Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 is stealing the nostalgic hearts of Fortnite fans everywhere, but it only lasts for one month. Luckily, Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite OG to the battle royale indefinitely, according to @HYPEX on X. Fortnite will return to a different season of Chapter 1 every month following the end of Fortnite Remix.
The news comes as a collaborative report between Hypex and fello leaker Shiina. While the pair cite an anonymous source, they claim to have verified much of the information in the tweet.
The mode will cycle through Seasons 1-10 of Chapter 1 each month. It is unclear if the mode would then move to a new chapter or cycle back to season 1.
We also know that Build and Zero-Build game modes will be available in Fortnite OG, offering a completely different way to experience the first few seasons of the beloved third-person shooter. The Reload map will probably be updated with Chapter 1 locations, too.
Leaker @HYPEX on X reported that the return of Fortnite OG could be announced during The Finale event or The Game Awards, but an exact announcement date is still up in the air. Regardless of how long it takes to get Fortnite OG, fans will have tears in their eyes while revisiting the beloved days of early Fortnite.