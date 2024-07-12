Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Launch Date and Content
Leakers have revealed the upcoming date and contents for the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event.
A collaboration between Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean has been rumored for months and recently confirmed by Epic. The Jack Sparrow skin even dropped in the game early by accident. But when is the event in full coming to Fortnite?
When Is the Pirates of the Caribbean Event Coming to Fortnite?
The Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event is launching July 19, 2024. This means it'll be part of Chapter 5 Season 3, as predicted in previous leaks.
What Is In the Pirates of the Caribbean Event in Fortnite?
The Pirates of the Caribbean crossover will come with the usual content that has been in previous collaborations in the battle royale.
There will be a mini-pass themed after the movies called the Cursed Sails pass. Grinding this pass during a limited time will get you Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics, including the Jack Sparrow skin. The pass was accidentally released early by Epic and quickly removed — but anyone who got the Jack Sparrow skin at the time was granted the ability to keep it.
On top of the mini-pass, there will also be skins available in the Item Shop. You can spend V-Bucks to get these skins right away without grinding. There are also new map locations with NPCs which were leaked by Fortnite France and quickly deleted earlier. Leakers also announced Ship in a Bottle Mythic item.
The event will also see the return of Treasure Maps, Flint-Knock, and Cannons.
Fortnite players reacted with excitement. Overall, fans are anticipating this event and have a good feeling about it. A lot of players said they'd be buying the pass right when it drops and can't wait to get their hands on the Captain Jack Sparrow skin.