Fortnite X Cars Collab Coming Soon
Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar can't stop adding cosmetics into Fortnite, and the Cars franchise looks to be the latest movie series racing its way into the battle royale. Leaks posted by @SamLeakss and @ShiinaBR revealed that Fortnite is switching gears to make room for Lightning McQueen and other lovable motor vehicles from the popular Pixar franchise.
Whether the Fortnite X Cars collaboration will add the Cars cast as outfits or vehicle skins is unclear at this moment, but we know that a crossover may happen within the next few months. The Cars collab could be integrated into the theme for an upcoming season or simply be a collection of shiny cosmetics in the Item Shop.
Regardless of how Cars is implemented into Fortnite, it'll likely be a smash success based on previous Disney crossover events. As usual, it will probably be at least a few weeks before Epic Games officially announces the new collaboration with Pixar.
According to previous posts from the same leakers, there is time allotted to Fortnite within the upcoming D23 Brazil event. It is likely that any upcoming Pixar collabs would be revealed there. D23 Brazil will be help on November 8-10, 2024.